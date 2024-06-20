Predicted England XI vs Denmark: Gareth Southgate to name an unchanged team

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team from the one that beat Serbia when they play Denmark in Frankfurt this evening.

With Luke Shaw training individually, Kieran Trippier will keep his place at left-back, with Kyle Walker on the opposite flank and John Stones and Marc Guehi Southgate’s preferred centre-back pairing.

Expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to again start alongside Declan Rice with Jude Bellingham operating as the ten. Another option would be Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed in the few minutes that he featured against Serbia.

Should England be chasing a goal, then Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all remain excellent options in the final third.

In attack, Harry Kane will lead the line as he searches for his first goal at Euro 2024.

Predicted England XI vs Denmark

Jordan Pickford – Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier – Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold – Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden – Harry Kane.

Get Football | Daniel Pinder