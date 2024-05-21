Predict Texans’ win-loss record for 2024 NFL season

The Houston Texans have revealed their 2024 NFL schedule, which features some intriguing matchups in a favorable slate. The Texans’ over/under total has been set at 10.5, according to DraftKings.

In addition to facing their AFC South foes twice, the Texans will play the NFC North and AFC East en route to a hopeful division title. This includes home games against the Miami Dolphins and Chicago, along with road games against the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

With a first-place finish, Houston also faces the same-place finishers in the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Both matchups will take place as standalone outings and back-to-back, including a showdown with the Ravens at home on Christmas Day.

The Texans will also face off against Dallas in Arlington for the title of top team in Texas. Not only will potential Offensive Player of the Year C.J. Stroud face off against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, but the Diggs brothers —Stefon and Trevon — will match up in coverage for bragging rights at the next family outing.

Houston opens and closes the season with in-division matchups. Both Indianapolis and Tennessee drastically improved after mixed results in 2023 and look to be back in contention after promising drafts last month.

The Texans have four prime-time games: Week 2 against Chicago, Week 9 against the Jets, Week 10 against Detriot and Week 11 against Dallas on Monday Night Football. They’ll also face the Chiefs on a Saturday following the end of the college football season as part of a two-game headline for NBC.

While it’s certainly too early to predict where the Texans will finish in 2024, that’s exactly why this schedule release exists. Now that you’ve had time to digest Houston’s 2024 slate, what do you think the reigning division champs will finish come January 2025?

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire