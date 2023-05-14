Predict Tampa Bay’s win-loss record in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2023 schedule has been officially released, but there were always questions about this Tampa Bay team regardless of who it would play.

The team enters 2023 without quarterback Tom Brady and with much less of the attention that came with him under center. The team has just two prime time games — one on Monday Night Football against the Eagles and another Thursday Night Football game against the Bills — and a pseudo-prime time game against the Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Tampa Bay. Most of the team’s slate is back to the 1 p.m. timeslot it has been used to in recent years, so the NFL itself doesn’t seem to think much of Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are set to play the AFC North (Jaguars, Titans, Texans, Colts) and the NFC North (Packers, Lions, Bears, Vikings) in 2023, with a first-place schedule for its at-large games due to winning the NFC South the previous year (49ers, Eagles, Bills). There are certainly some tough games on the schedule, and a few unknowns, too — the Bucs are also set to play against the first three rookie QBs drafted in the 2023 draft in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

Tampa Bay’s quarterback situation is its most unknown, with both Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield set to compete for the starting job. The team was able to retain a few core key agents, but new draft picks and FA signings will see a bit of a new-look Bucs this upcoming season.

With all that in mind, what record do you think this team will post in the 2023 season? Vote in our poll below:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire