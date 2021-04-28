Predict how 2021 NFL draft will shake out – 5 biggest questions

Football Nerd Christmas is upon us.

Round 1 of the NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. There isn't much mystery for the first two selections from Jacksonville and the New York Jets as it's assumed that the Jags are taking Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jets are going with BYU QB Zach Wilson. But there's enough intrigue at San Francisco's No. 3 pick to keep viewers and followers glued to the TV and smart phone early in the event.

"What QB will the Niners pick?" is the top question of the 2021 draft. There are others, and we want to hear where the public's leaning on them before commissioner Roger Goodell reads the first card in Cleveland.

Where Justin Fields will be drafted and how he will pan out are two of the most intriguing questions in this draft. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

