Predict every game of the Bears’ 2023 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2023 NFL season, where they’ll be looking to go from worst to first in the NFC North.

In addition to facing their division opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

Our Bears Wire staff already went game-by-game to predict the team’s 2023 season. Now, it’s your turn.

Week 1: Bears vs. Packers

[crowdsignal poll=12454900]

Week 2: Bears at Buccaneers

[crowdsignal poll=12454908]

Week 3: Bears at Chiefs

[crowdsignal poll=12454910]

Week 4: Bears vs. Broncos

[crowdsignal poll=12454911]

Week 5: Bears at Commanders

[crowdsignal poll=12454912]

Week 6: Bears vs. Vikings

[crowdsignal poll=12454915]

Week 7: Bears vs. Raiders

[crowdsignal poll=12454917]

Week 8: Bears at Chargers

[crowdsignal poll=12454922]

Week 9: Bears at Saints

[crowdsignal poll=12454924]

Week 10: Bears vs. Panthers

[crowdsignal poll=12454925]

Week 11: Bears at Lions

[crowdsignal poll=12454926]

Week 12: Bears at Vikings

[crowdsignal poll=12454928]

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Bears vs. Lions

[crowdsignal poll=12454930]

Week 15: Bears at Browns

[crowdsignal poll=12454932]

Week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals

[crowdsignal poll=12454934]

Week 17: Bears vs. Falcons

[crowdsignal poll=12454936]

Week 18: Bears at Packers

[crowdsignal poll=12454938]

Final Win Prediction

[crowdsignal poll=12454943]

