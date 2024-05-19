Predict Bears’ win-loss record for 2024 NFL season

The Chicago Bears have revealed their 2024 NFL schedule, which features some intriguing matchups in a favorable slate. The Bears’ over/under total has been set at 8.5, according to DraftKings.

In addition to facing their NFC foes twice, the Bears will play the NFC West and AFC South next season, which includes home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as away games against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC South. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC East same-place finisher.

For the third consecutive season, the Bears will open the season at home when they host the Tennessee Titans in a matchup that will feature Caleb Williams’ rookie debut in front of the Chicago faithful. The Bears will close the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field, for a second straight year, in a game that could have playoff implications.

The Bears have three prime-time games: Week 2 at Houston Texans, Week 15 at Minnesota Vikings and Week 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks. They’ll also face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 6.

While it’s certainly too early to predict where the Bears will finish in 2024, that’s exactly why this schedule release exists. Now that you’ve had time to digest Chicago’s 2024 slate, what do you think the Bears will finish this season?

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire