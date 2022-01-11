Prediciting every SEC teams leading rusher in 2022

The 2021 season may have just ended, but it is never too early to look ahead to next year.

The SEC has embraced the pass-heavy offences that are sweeping the college football landscape but that has not prevented the conference from continued to have some of the best running backs in the country. That should once again be the case in 2022 as several running backs will be looking to build on previous seasons and several talented backs have transferred in from other conferences.

Here is an early look at every team’s leading rusher next season.

Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs

The Georgia Tech transfer was one of the top players in the portal and should be one of the top running backs in the SEC next year for the Crimson Tide.

Auburn: Tank Bigsby

Despite another offseason full of rumors, Bigsby will be back at Auburn and will look to have a huge junior year in the second year of the Bryan Harsin era.

Arkansas: KJ Jefferson

Jefferson is a true dual threat at the quarterback position, and he should once again lead the Razorbacks in rushing.

LSU: Corey Kiner

Kiner was behind Tyrion Davis-Price in 2021 as a true freshman, but he showed signs of his potential towards the end of the season and will look to lead a talented running back room.

Texas A&M: Devon Achane

Achane was the Aggies No. 2 running back but he still ran for 910 yards and nine touchdowns on 7.00 yards per carry. He will have a great chance to break the 1,000-yard mark as the lead rusher and will be a player to watch.

Ole Miss: Zach Evans

Evans, a former 5-star recruit, will likely only be at Ole Miss for one season but it should be quite a season. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry in his two seasons at TCU and gives Ole Miss one of the top running backs in the country.

Mississippi State: Dillon Johnson

Running backs do not get a lot of attention in a Mike Leach offense but Johnson made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 5,45 yards per carry and should do so again in 2022.

Georgia: Kendall Milton

Assuming both Zamir White and James Cook head to the NFL, Milton will have a chance to become the lead back in Athens.

Florida: Demarkus Bowman

Bowman was behind Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright right last season. Pierce and Davis are both headed to the NFL and Wright is recovering from a significant injury at the end for the season, leaving the door open for Bowman to become the feature back in Billy Napier’s new-look offense at Florida.

Tennessee: Jabari Small

Small led Tennessee with 792 yards rushing as a sophomore and should be even better next year.

Missouri: Elijah Young

This one is pure speculation, Missouri has to replace Tyler Badie, who led the SEC with 1,604 yards rushing and there is no clear replacement. Young got the start in the bowl game, but this will likely be a committee.

Kentucky: Chris Rodriguez

Rodrigues retuning for Kentucky is huge for the Wildcats. Despite his fumble issues, he averaged 6.13 yards per carry and is one of the most proven players in the SEC.

Vanderbilt: Rocko Griffin

Griffin led them in rushing with 517 yards as a sophomore and will be looking to take a step forward in his junior season.

South Carolina: Christian Beal-Smith

The Gamecocks lost their top two running backs to the NFL but landed a capable stopgap back in Beal-Smith. The Wake Forest transfer has rushed for over 1,800 yards in his career and led the Demon Deacons in rushing the past two seasons.

