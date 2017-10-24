Predators' Rinne hopes to extend hot streak vs. Flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In his first two games, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne ceded nine goals, losing 4-3 in Boston and picking up a win when his teammates erased a 5-3 deficit with three goals in the last 12 minutes to beat Philadelphia 6-5.

Out came the naysayers who have dogged Rinne for parts of the last three years. He's aging, they said. He's no longer the man, they stated. Last year's run to the Stanley Cup Finals drained him, they commented.

Over his past four games, Rinne made his statement: a 4-1 win over Dallas, a 2-1 overtime loss in Chicago, a 4-1 win over Colorado, a 1-0 win at Philadelphia.

That's four goals in four games, which by any metric is a pretty good goals-against average and save percentage. After getting a game off Saturday in Nashville's 4-2 road loss to the New York Rangers, Rinne will return to net Tuesday night for the Predators' home game against the Calgary Flames in Bridgestone Arena.

The big Finnish netminder, who has stopped 111 of 115 shots in the past four games, is 4-1-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .932 save percentage for the season. He referred to his 44th career shutout in Philadelphia as a team effort.

"Our main thing is to play tighter as a team and to make good decisions," Rinne said after the Thursday night win. "By no means are we a defensive team ... but tonight that was a great road game."

Before the Saturday loss, Nashville (4-3-1) had earned points in five consecutive games. The Predators controlled long stretches against New York, posting a 25-15 edge in shots and storming the Rangers' zone during most of the third period.

However, Henrik Lundqvist managed to protect a one-goal edge most of the period until New York got an empty-netter in the last minute.

"You work to get the opportunities, and I thought we did. They didn't go for us tonight," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "But the effort was there. The guys played a pretty good game."