Predators-Red Wings Preview

The return of forward Darren Helm gave the Detroit Red Wings a little boost, but not enough to end their winless streak.

Helm scored a goal after missing 21 games due to a shoulder injury but the Red Wings still fell to Calgary 5-3 on Wednesday. Detroit will be seeking its first win since Dec. 20 when hosts Nashville on Friday night.

The Wings (15-20-7) have lost six straight and are 1-7-3 over their last 11 games. With Helm back in the lineup and the impending return of Anthony Mantha, they are hopeful of a turnaround. Mantha is expected back within a week from a broken hand suffered during a fight against Colorado on Dec. 2.

Helm and Mantha were on the team's first line with star center Dylan Larkin.

Helm was active during his 13:44 ice time against the Flames, taking three shots on goals and getting penalized twice.

"I think Helm showed the work he put in to be ready," Wings coach Jeff Blashill told the team's website and other media members. "I thought he put tons of work in and he was excellent. I thought he played really good first game back. He jumped right into the penalty kill, did a good job there."

Helm's goal, which came on a 2-on-1 situation, was just his second this season. His other goal came against Anaheim on Oct. 8. He scored 13 goals last season.

"I thought it went all right," Helm said. "Obviously, the win would have been a lot nicer. A couple of bad penalties by me but it felt all right. I thought we played pretty well. Our PK let in two. It wasn't good enough there, but I thought all around it was not a bad game for us."

Nashville (24-15-2) is sitting in second place in the Central Division. They have won two straight following a six-game winless streak.

The Predators blanked Philadelphia 4-0 on Tuesday. Juuse Saros made 32 saves while recording the shutout and Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals.

Like Helm, Arvidsson also missed 21 games this season. He returned late last month from a broken thumb. He now has 11 goals this season.

"I'm almost there," he told The Tennessean. "I felt like I had my legs under me today and I felt like my timing was better (Monday) in Washington. It's a little hard to come back, being out for six weeks, but I feel like I'm close to where I want to be and I've just got to keep working."

Center Rocco Grimaldi scored for the second straight game after tallying one goal in his first 20 games.

"He gives everything every shift," coach Peter Laviolette said. "He never stops working. Every day he's working to make a good impression. He's contributing and he's being a factor."

The Predators are 12-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.

This is the first meeting between the teams this season. They face each other again in Nashville on Feb. 12. Last season, they split their two games with the road team prevailing in each.