Predators fan chirps Jets' Byfuglien while his parents are behind him

Puck Daddy
One Predators fans learned the value of being cautious with your chirps on Sunday. (Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
One Predators fans learned the value of being cautious with your chirps on Sunday. (Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hockey arenas have been known as a breeding ground for chirps. Whether it is players jawing at players, or fans howling at the opposing team, there is always an abundance of verbal jabs. However, one Nashville Predators fan learned the hard way that you must be aware of who is around you when deciding to throw shade at a player.


It’s something nobody thinks will ever happen to them until it does. Fortunately for Ben, Byfuglien’s parents were not too upset that some Preds fan was constantly hounding their son.


Byfuglien’s stepdad, Dale Smedsmo played four games in the NHL for the Leafs. It was a funny encounter which actually revealed the secret to ‘Big Buff’s’ intimidating stature. 


That is a diet I can get behind.

What to Read Next