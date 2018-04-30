Predators fan chirps Jets' Byfuglien while his parents are behind him

One Predators fans learned the value of being cautious with your chirps on Sunday. (Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hockey arenas have been known as a breeding ground for chirps. Whether it is players jawing at players, or fans howling at the opposing team, there is always an abundance of verbal jabs. However, one Nashville Predators fan learned the hard way that you must be aware of who is around you when deciding to throw shade at a player.

I’m sitting here shouting at Dustin Byfuglien all game about how he is a try hard and a wannabe.

The Jets fans behind me kept cracking up.

Finally. They told me they were his parents. — Ben McGreevy (@McGreevyBen) April 30, 2018





It’s something nobody thinks will ever happen to them until it does. Fortunately for Ben, Byfuglien’s parents were not too upset that some Preds fan was constantly hounding their son.

They were super great about the entire thing! After this encounter, we kept joking with each other back and forth. His step father played back in the 70's, so it was cool to talk hockey at a deeper level with someone! — Ben McGreevy (@McGreevyBen) April 30, 2018





Byfuglien’s stepdad, Dale Smedsmo played four games in the NHL for the Leafs. It was a funny encounter which actually revealed the secret to ‘Big Buff’s’ intimidating stature.

I asked. Mom’s response: “mashed potatoes and Hardee’s.”

Step dad: “yeah. She doesn’t cook.” — Ben McGreevy (@McGreevyBen) April 30, 2018





That is a diet I can get behind.