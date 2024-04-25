Predators, Canucks square off with series tied 1-1

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Predators -120, Canucks +100; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 4-1.

Nashville has a 23-16-2 record at home and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Predators have scored 266 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Vancouver has a 23-14-4 record in road games and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Canucks have allowed 221 goals while scoring 279 for a +58 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 48 goals and 46 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: day to day (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.