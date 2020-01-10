Predators' Rinne first goalie to score in NHL since 2013

Pekka Rinne became the first goalie to score in the NHL since 2013 as the Nashville Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks.

Predators goaltender Rinne accomplished the feat with 22 seconds remaining in Nashville's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago on Thursday.

It was Rinne's first career goal as he became just the 12th goalie in NHL history to find the back of the net, while he is the second oldest goaltender to do so at 37 years and 67 days.

"For sure [it's a dream come true], I'm not going to lie," said Rinne, who scored an empty-net goal. "I obviously understand it might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so I really enjoyed it.

"It was an awesome feeling seeing the puck go in… But I'm trying to see it and then [Roman Josi] and [Nick] Bonino, I think they were going nuts, and it was pretty cool. I just threw my hands up in the air tried to try to act as cool as I can."

The Predators became the first franchise in NHL history with two goaltenders to score after Rinne joined Chris Mason in the record books.

Drafted by the Predators in 2004, Finnish veteran Rinne is a four-time All-Star and Vezina Trophy winner.