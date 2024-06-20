Preble High School’s Mark Jonas ‘will not continue’ as head football coach, interim named for 2024-25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Preble High School announced a change in the coaching staff for the 2024-25 football season according to Principal Courtney Kuehn and Associate Principal/Director of Athletics Daniel B. Retzki.

In a release addressed to parents, the school said that Mark Jonas will not continue in his role as the head football coach. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame Inductee was hired in February.

Brad Boockmeier will serve as the interim head coach, according to the release, and will be “working diligently to fill the remaining current open positions within our football program.”

“The Green Bay Public School District expresses its gratitude for Mark’s commitment and service to Preble High School,” the release said.

No additional details were provided.

