The preaseason Associated Press poll is out. Where is Auburn?

After the disappointing end to the 2022 season, Auburn football is looking to regain respect in the national polls.

Last week, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll placed Auburn in the receiving votes slot. This week, another national poll is giving them the same treatment.

The initial Associated Press poll of the 2023 football season was released on Monday and has included Auburn in the receiving votes category with seven total votes. A handful of other SEC programs such as Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, and Kentucky also received votes in the preseason poll.

It marks the third straight season that Auburn will be on the outside looking in regarding its place in the AP poll. The last time Auburn began the season in the AP Top 25 was in 2020 when the Tigers kicked off the season ranked No. 11. In the previous ten seasons, Auburn has started and finished ranked in the AP poll just three times.

Six SEC teams made their way onto the first poll of the season, with Georgia leading the way at No. 1.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

The next poll will be released in early September after the first week of games.

