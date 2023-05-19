Preakness Stakes post time, odds, TV, live stream for Saturday's race

Mage continues his quest for the Triple Crown on Saturday at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Mage won the Kentucky Derby by one length two weeks ago at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and now will take on a much smaller field – down to seven horses after First Mission was scratched Friday morning – in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The 3-year-old chestnut colt is looking to become the first Kentucky Derby winner to also win the Preakness since Justify did it in 2018 on his way to winning the Triple Crown.

Should Mage win the Preakness, he could then seek to become the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Mage trains for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Track on Wednesday morning.

But first things first. Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes:

When is the post time for the Preakness Stakes?

The post time is approximately 7:01 p.m. ET. The first race at Pimlico will start at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. There are 14 races on tap, and the Preakness is the 13th race of the day.

What TV networks are televising the Preakness?

TV coverage is 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Will there be a live stream of the Preakness?

The race can be streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What is the distance of the Preakness?

The race is 1 3/16 miles on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course.

What are the odds for the Preakness field?

Here are post positions, horses, trainers, jockeys and morning line odds for each horse to win:

1. National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 4-1

2. Chase the Chaos, Ed Moger Jr., Shannon Russell, 50-1

3. Mage, Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano, 8-5

4. Coffeewithchris, John Salzman Jr., Jaime Rodriguez, 20-1

5. Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 10-1

6. Perform, Shug McGaughey, Feargal Lynch, 15-1

7. Blazing Sevens, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

8. First Mission, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 5-2 SCRATCHED

