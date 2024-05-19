Preakness Stakes payouts 2024: Complete betting results after Seize the Grey wins
Seize the Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes to deny Mystik Dan the chance to win the Triple Crown, and the owners of the winner will share a hefty prize as a result.
The purse for this year's race was $2 million, the highest in Preakness history. As a result, the owners of Seize the Grey − MyRacehorse, which sells public shares of the horse − will get $1.2 million. Those who bet on Seize the Grey to win the race could also cash in, and even more for getting the finalists of the race correct.
Here is a full breakdown of all the winning payouts for the 2024 Preakness Stakes, including what the owners of the top five finishers will receive:
Seize the Grey payout
Odds: 9-1
Win: $21.60
Place: $8.40
Show: $4.40
Mystik Dan payout
Odds: 5/2
Place: $4.20
Show: $2.80
Catching Freedom payout
Odds: 7/2
Show: $3.20
2024 Preakness Stakes payouts on finishing combos
Exacta ($1 bet): (Runners: 6-5) $59.70
Trifecta ($1 bet): (6-5-3) $183.70
Superfecta ($1 bet): (6-5-3-8) $749
2024 Preakness Stakes payouts by wager type
$1.00 Super High Five: (6-5-3-8-7) $2,986.80
$1.00 Double: (3-6) $158.70
$0.50 Pick 3: (1-3-6) $538.90
$0.50 Pick 4: (5,7,8-1-3-6) $1,826.65
$0.50 Pick 5: (1,2,4,12-5,7,8-1-3-6) $11,526.85
$0.20 Pick 6: (3-1,2,4,12-5,7,8-1-3-6) $10,000.94
2024 Preakness Stakes earnings for top 5 finishers
Seize The Grey: $1.2 million
Mystik Dan: $400,000
Catching Freedom: $220,000
Tuscan Gold: $120,000
Just Steel: $60,000
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Preakness Stakes payouts 2024: Betting results as Seize the Grey wins