Preakness Stakes field: What to know about Mage and other horses likely to run at Pimlico

Not yet a week since Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 15-1 odds, the field for the second leg of the Triple Crown is beginning to come into focus.

While not confirmed by his connections yet, Mage is expected to run in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He could face several of the horses he beat at Churchill Downs.

Here’s a look at horses considered likely to run. The Preakness draw is set for 4-6 p.m. Monday in Baltimore. Horses are listed in alphabetical order.

Will Forte race? Todd Pletcher seeking clarity on horse's status for Preakness

The day after: Mage 'a spoiled little thing' after 2023 Kentucky Derby win; will Preakness be next?

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 at Keeneland

Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.

Jockey: Armando Ayuso

Sire: Astern

Last race: Eighth in California Derby on April 29 at Golden Gate

Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game trains with exercise rider Alex Cano Friday morning, April 28, 2023 at Churchill Downs. The horse, who won the Rebel Stakes In February and the Lecomte Stakes in January, is trained by J. Keith Desormeaux.

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

Sire: Candy Ride

Last race: 10th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby contender Disarm breezes during a Friday morning workout at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Steve Asmussen.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

Trainer Brad Cox at his barn Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Street Sense

Last race: Won Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland

The blanket of roses is laid out in front of the stall of Mage on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs

More on Delgado: How trainer, Mage provided reason to celebrate during unexpected Kentucky Derby

Sweet 16th: How Mage jockey Javier Castellano conjured drought-ending Kentucky Derby win

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, right, exits U.S. District Court in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 2, 2023 along with his attorney Clark Brewster after a hearing to seek a temporary injunction to lift his ban from Churchill Downs so he can participate in this year’s Kentucky Derby. The hearing was extended another day.

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: Quality Road

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: Feargal Lynch

Sire: Good Magic

Last race: Won Federico Tesio on April 15 at Laurel Park

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: TBA

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Won Bath House Row Stakes on April 22 at Oaklawn Park

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mage, Disarm, other horses likely to be in Preakness Stakes 2023 field