- Bryan Ramos moved to IL, ‘wasn't close' to full healthWhite Sox manager Pedro Grifol said the team couldn't manage playing shorthanded with rookie Bryan Ramos near 70 percent health on Friday<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/white-sox-bryan-ramos-moved-to-il-not-close-to-full-health/563058/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Bryan Ramos moved to IL, ‘wasn't close' to full health</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:30Now PlayingPaused
- Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QBTom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/curran-patriots-should-be-in-no-rush-to-start-drake-maye-at-qb/612937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
Preakness Stakes Beyer Speed Figures with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki analyzes the Beyer Speed Figures for the horses in the 2024 Preakness Stakes, explaining why the statistic can be so crucial.