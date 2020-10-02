Preakness Stakes betting guide: Will Kentucky Derby winner Authentic falter?

With the last leg of the COVID-19-revamped Triple Crown series on Saturday, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes. Eleven runners will be entering the gate at 5:45 p.m. ET. The field features frontrunners and stalkers of varying pedigrees, headlined by 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The favorites

No. 9 Authentic (9-5): Despite technically being the “second choice” on paper in the Kentucky Derby, he was a very distant second choice at 8-1, compared to favorite Tiz The Law at 4-5. This was chiefly due to the concerns of whether Authentic could handle the distance. Had Authentic demonstrated that distance wouldn’t be a potential issue in a prior race, he likely would have still been the second choice, but the betting public would’ve had a much more favorable opinion. This is especially true considering his Bob Baffert connection and being the logical main speed in the race. So that Derby win and the absence of Tiz The Law make Authentic Saturday’s favorite.

The only concern in going all-in on Authentic is that he didn’t have to exert an excessive amount of effort to earn the lead and subsequently maintain it, up until the final stretch when he was challenged by Tiz The Law. Granted, Authentic did not have the cleanest break and would’ve preferred to secure the lead a bit earlier. Nevertheless, it appeared the rest of the field was almost waiting for Authentic to assume his role as the leader, which may not happen Saturday. Accordingly, a poor break from an outside post in this field of capable frontrunning talent could spell early trouble for Authentic.

Chief among Authentic’s competition for the early lead may be Art Collector, the No. 3 colt trained by Thomas Drury Jr.

No. 3 Art Collector (5-2): Art Collector is coming into the Preakness on a dominant five-race winning streak. Although it’s worth noting he hasn’t exactly faced many world-beaters, he has demonstrated the ability to win both with the lead from the onset and from off the pace. Art Collector was scratched from the Kentucky Derby the week of the race with a heel issue. While he has since gotten the green light from medical staff to get back on the track and has turned in some impressive workouts, much like any other athlete, injury concerns will likely continue to linger around Art Collector.

Given Art Collector’s run-style history, it is a bit difficult to predict exactly what style jockey Brian “B.J.” Hernandez Jr. will utilize Saturday. It would be reasonable to assume Hernandez would want to avoid an early speed duel with Authentic and be positioned right behind the leaders for the bulk of the race and have enough in the tank to make a move later rather than earlier. But coming from the No. 3 starting position and with no speed to his inside, it’s very plausible to assume Hernandez will go for an early lead and secure the coveted inside rail position. Either way, expect a feverish pace in the front.

Joining the fray of early leaders will likely be No. 4 Swiss Skydiver, trained by Kenneth McPeek.

No. 4 Swiss Skydiver (6-1): The lone filly in the field proved in the July 11 Blue Grass Stakes that she is more than capable of holding her own against the boys, finishing second behind Art Collector. If the Blue Grass Stakes is any indication of what her strategy will be facing off with Art Collector, she will try to push for the lead early, hoping this time she will have enough left in the tank to fend off Art Collector’s late charge. It’ll be interesting to see how much the presence of Authentic, a superior frontrunner, will play into team Swiss Skydiver’s decision on how to attack the race.

Since the Blue Grass, Swiss Skydiver has proven distance to not be a concern, producing her strongest statistical performance winning the 1 ¼-mile Alabama Stakes (G1) on Aug. 15. Outside of Authentic, you’re looking at probably the most battle-tested horse in the field in terms of graded company, yet she’s finished on the board in her seven starts this year. For that reason, Swiss Skydiver will likely be the decisive third favorite.

