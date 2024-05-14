Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Uncle Heavy

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game Highlights Nikola Jokic (24 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks), Jamal Murray (24 points, 5 assists, 3 steals), and Michael Porter Jr. (21 points, 4 3pt. FG) combine for 69 points to lead the Nuggets over the Timberwolves in Game 3, 117-90. Anthony Edwards tallied 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves in the losing effort.

