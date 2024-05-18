Preakness Stakes 2024 live updates: Time, TV, odds, results and more from Triple Crown race

The second leg of the Triple Crown race is here, and the path to the finish line may be just a little bit clearer for Mystik Dan.

Muth, the favorite for the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes, was scratched from the field on May 15. That thins the field a little bit for the Kentucky Derby winner as he searches for a Triple Crown.

The 150th Run for the Roses was a highly entertaining and tightly contested race, with Mystik Dan pulling out the win by a nose in a photo finish. Sierra Leone placed, while Forever Young finished in third.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live coverage and more of the 149th Preakness Stakes below. (All times are Eastern.)

Preakness Stakes start time

Post time for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Preakness Stakes TV coverage

The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the early races begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Preakness Stakes live stream

For cord-cutters, the Preakness Stakes can be streamed on Peacock.

Preakness Stakes odds

Post positions for the 2024 Preakness Stakes were drawn on Monday, May 13. The eight-horse field is as follows, followed by the jockey and the odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Mugatu, Joe Bravo, 20-1 Uncle Heavy, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1 Catching Freedom, Flavien Prat, 6-1 Muth (scratched) Mystik Dan, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2 Seize the Grey, Jaime Torres, 15-1 Just Steel, Joel Rosario, 15-1 Tuscan Gold, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1 Imagination, Frankie Dettori, 6-1

Preakness Stakes 2024 field

The complete field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is as follows (trainer in parenthesis):

Mugatu (Jeff Engler) Uncle Heavy (Robert E. Reid Jr.) Catching Freedom (Brad H. Cox) Mystik Dan (Kenneth G. McPeek) Seie the Grey (D. Wayne Lukas) Just Steel (D. Wayne Lukas) Tuscan Gold (Chad C. Brown) Imagination (Bob Baffert) Muth (Bob Baffert, SCRATCHED)

Where is the Preakness Stakes held?

The Preakness Stakes takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, at 1 3/16 miles, or 9 ½ furlongs. The race has been run at this length since 1925.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Preakness Stakes 2024 live updates: Time, odds, how to watch and results