Preakness Stakes 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

The 2024 Preakness Stakes gets underway today at Pimlico Race Course, as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan seeks to secure the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Post time for the 2024 Preakness is at 7:01 p.m. ET. The undercard races will be televised from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC, and coverage will then move over to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET for more undercard races and the main event.

If you don’t have cable, we’ve put together a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 Preakness Stakes and all the undercard races.

Is There a Free Preakness Stakes Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), CNBC and 180-plus other channels via Fubo‘s “Pro” package, which comes with a free seven-day trial. That means you can sign up, watch the Preakness and all of the undercard races on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device, and then cancel your subscription without having to pay anything.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same process with either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above). Both include NBC (live in most markets) and CNBC, and both offer a free five-day trial. In fact, YouTube TV gives you a 20-minute free preview before you even need to sign up, so you may even be able to watch the entirety of the Preakness that way if you time things exactly right.

Watch the Preakness Stakes on Peacock

If you don’t count free trials, Peacock is far and away the cheapest way to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes. Both the CNBC and NBC coverage of all the day’s races will stream live on Peacock’s “Premier” plan, which is only $6 per month or $60 for the entire year.

Not only will you be able to watch the Preakness, but Peacock will also have the Belmont Stakes in a couple weeks, as well as other live sports (Premier League, PGA Tour, WWE) and tons of on-demand movies and TV shows.

Watch the Preakness Stakes Live Stream from Abroad

If you don’t live in the United States, you can still access one of the aforementioned streaming services if you use it in conjunction with a virtual private network (VPN). All of those streaming sites are US-only, but a VPN hides your location and connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to bypass those location-restrictions even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN is fast and easy to use, making it perfect for sports streaming. It’s at the top of our list of the best VPN services, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which lets you try it out risk-free.

