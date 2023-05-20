Preakness closers with Steve Kornacki
Steve Kornacki is back and he's taking a look at the best closing horses that have won the Kentucky Derby and how they have fared in the Preakness Stakes.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
The deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby renewed calls to ban the sport and raised debate over whether it can continue without dramatic changes.
After seven horses died in the days heading up to the Kentucky Derby, what can be done?
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
With Forte getting scratched, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are the only horses with odds shorter than 10-1.
