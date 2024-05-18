Preakness 2024: Lead pony bites off part of elderly fan’s finger at Pimlico

A lead pony bit part of a finger off the hand of an elderly woman who tried to feed it carrots between races at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon, according to three spectators who witnessed the incident at the edge of the concourse apron box.

After the Jim McKay Turf Sprint, the 11th race of the day and two before the Preakness, the rider of a lead pony led their horse to the edge of the track and fans reached out to pet it. One of them, an older woman in an electric wheelchair who attended the races with her son, tried to feed the horse carrots with her left hand. She didn’t leave her palm open enough and the horse bit off the proximal bone of one of her middle fingers.

“It was the gnarliest thing in the entire world,” said Marisa Bowersox, a Washington resident who was sitting with her husband, Hunter Scott, nearby. “She literally didn’t make a peep and everyone was running around trying to help her. No one knew what was going on. … There were passersby helping her. They wrapped it in a towel and they wheeled her up.”

The woman did receive help from security when her son wheeled her inside, after which she was taken to an ambulance and transported to nearby Sinai Hospital. However, the three fans who witnessed the incident saw the rider of the lead pony, upon realizing what occurred, ride off without signaling anyone for help. No one from the track went over to the area to check on the spectators. The carrots the woman dropped were still sitting in the mud in front of the fence two hours after it happened.

“Medical staff did not go down to the gate at all,” said Stan Svrlinga, who lives in Virginia and grew up tending to horses. “She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t in shock. She was doing OK.”

Five police officers on site confirmed no mention of the incident was made on their radios. Five medical professionals working at the track declined to comment.

“I feel so sorry for her because she’s in really bad condition,” Svrlinga said. “I can’t imagine how much effort her son took to just get her here and for that to happen … it was pretty bad.”

