Preakness 2024: Favorite Muth declared out of Saturday’s race

Preakness Stakes favorite Muth was declared out of Saturday’s race after his temperature spiked to 103 degrees upon his arrival in Baltimore on Tuesday evening.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

He added that the 8-5 morning-line favorite was already feeling better Wednesday morning but will be sidelined as a precaution.

With Muth out, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will likely be favored in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Muth defeated Mystik Dan in the Arkansas Derby, and their rematch was the most anticipated showdown in this year’s Preakness.

Baffert will still try to win a record-extending ninth Preakness with Imagination, a 6-1 co-third choice in the morning line.

