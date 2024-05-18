Preakness 2024: Every winner from Saturday’s racing program at Pimlico

Here’s a recap of every race in Saturday’s program on 2024 Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Batoff Goldie

Fitful rainfall Saturday morning pushed the day’s first race — a five-furlong turf dash — over to the dirt. It was a muddy race decided in the final stretch.

Maximillions Dream pounced out of the gate and toward the inner railing, holding a noticeable lead into the turn. But Irish Heartbeat patiently then forcefully made his pass and recorded the day’s first win in 59.01 seconds, jockeyed by Luis Saez. It paid out $6.60 on a $2.00 bet, $4.20 on a $2.00 bet to place and $3.20 on the same bet to show.

Beltane and Laddie Dance were neck-and-neck late, passing Maximillions Dream to place and show. The race’s morning line favorite, Lieutenant General, finished outside the top five.

Old Friends

Desvio was a gambler’s dream during Saturday’s first turf race.

The 3-year-old had the longest odds of any top-five finisher at 35-1, which paid out $79.40, $24.00 and $7.40. Desvio was trained by Madison F Meyers and jockeyed by Yomar Ortiz, who steered a late push in the straightaway of this 1 1/16 miler, finishing in 1:51.23.

Maryland-bred South Lad built a significant lead for much of the first mile. Jockey Weston Hamilton lost steam around the final turn. St. John’s placed and Porquerolles showed. Understudy Kitten and Chelonian rounded out the top five finishers.

This story will be updated throughout the day.