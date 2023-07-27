Preaching respect for rival MSU, Jim Harbaugh says ‘it’s unknowable’ if feeling is reciprocated

INDIANAPOLIS — While the bulk of questions flying at Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh were about NCAA violations, his players, and the Ohio State rivalry, the Michigan State rivalry has made news over the course of Big Ten media days.

On Wednesday, MSU head coach Mel Tucker amplified the tensions between the rival in-state programs, when he was asked if the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy needed to be reined in. His answer indicated, no — the burgeoning animosity of the status quo is suitable to him.

“How do you rein it in? I don’t know how you do that,” Tucker said. “There’s not a day that has gone by that I haven’t heard something about that game. I mean, every day of my life, I hear about that game. So I don’t know how you rein that in. It just is what it is.”

He continued, “No, that’s never gonna happen. That’s not even a reality. So why would we want to do that?”

Well, the reason why is because two Michigan football players were jumped in the stadium tunnel after the game.

Jim Harbaugh’s approach is more traditional. He considers the rivalry sacrosanct like Tucker, but he envisions it as one that’s built on respect and competition.

“I mean, the goal is mutual respect,” Harbaugh said. “Tremendous competition. And that’s what we’re striving for.

“Yes, we have that for Michigan State. Mutual respect and it is great competition.”

OK, that’s how he feels. But when presented with Tucker’s opinion about the rivalry not needing to be reined in, he reiterated the need for respect between the programs. When it comes to the MSU side of the table, he isn’t sure whether or not the Spartans feel the same of the Wolverines.

“That’s unknowable for me to know that.”

Harbaugh was asked if he’s spoken to Tucker since the tunnel accosting, and he says that the two Big Ten East coaches have not spoken since.

