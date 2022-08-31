Pre-Week 1 Big Ten football power rankings

Week one is just days ahead, featuring a good mix of high end games and tune ups for those in the Big Ten. Three teams, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Illinois, have already kicked off their seasons, but the action really kicks off this week. Here is how the conference stacks up before the action starts.

Indiana Hoosiers

Someone had to be last. If you asked before week zero, this would’ve been Northwestern. Maybe it’s an overreaction, but Northwestern looks primed for a bit of a return to form. Indiana only reached two victories last season, and most games weren’t even competitive. They couldn’t get the better of any team in the Big Ten, the average margin of loss set at 24.7 points. Ouch

What went wrong for the Hoosiers last year? Well, everything. They couldn’t score, 123rd in the nation in points per game with 17.2, and they couldn’t keep opponents out of their own end zone. Opponents averaged 33.2 points per game against them, and the defense had their lowest sack total in more than a decade with 17. There is not a lot of returning talent really, and they are relying on a solid amount of transfers to turn their offensive misfortunes around. Unless one of Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle, or Donovan McCulley takes over as a leader at quarterback (the starting quarterback won’t be announced until game day,) 2022 looks like another rough season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The overreactionist in me really wants to put Nebraska in this spot, but sadly it is going to be the Scarlet Knights finishing towards to bottom of the Big Ten once again.

I do believe that Greg Schiano can build Rutgers into being a respectable mid table team in the Big Ten. At times they looked like one last year as a 5-8 team, taking eventually Big Ten Champions to the wire 20-13 in week four. They won’t be the team Big Ten squads completely roll over soon, but I think they are another year away, and some more recruits and development away, from becoming more respectable.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Call it an overreaction to a close week zero loss, but that loss showed exactly who the Cornhuskers are under Head Coach Scott Frost, who they have been. There is talent on the roster, and the offense looked much improved in the first half under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but everything went off the rails when it mattered most for the Cornhuskers. At some point it goes far beyond bad luck and a couple of plays going your way to explain their inability to pull through in late games.

Please, watch back Scott Frost’s post-game press conference and tell me you feel inspired about Nebraska moving forward. He acknowledged that if he had it over he “wouldn’t make the call,” in regards to the nonsensical onside kick decision, but that’s apparently only “in hindsight.” He also sort of threw new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple under the bus, stating, “I think we’re going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you gotta be a little creative in this league.”

He did state after that it wasn’t a shot at Whipple, but an acknowledgment that they needed to spice up the run game. Again maybe it’s an overreaction but this could get bad very quick in Nebraska.

Maryland Terrapins

As usual there will be good and bad with Maryland. Some games they will look like one of the more unstoppable offenses in college football, Taulia Tagovailoa performing as an elite quarterback. Other times the heavy reliance on the passing game doesn’t hold up and it’s just rough. They bet way too much on their offense to just out-gun everybody, and while that might work against the Buffalo and Charlotte’s of the college football world, it cannot be your only route to victory against the stout defenses of the Big Ten. I believe that running back Tayvon Fleet-Davis is an underrated back that they will miss.

They won’t be nearly as bad as their placement at 11 suggests, certainly a good step up from the three teams below them, but there’s a bit of a cap on how far they can go.

Illinois Fighting Illini

I think that Illinois has really found their identity. They don’t win with flash and sizzle, that isn’t the correct avenue for them to pursue. They fight with heart and grit, and that is the direction Head Coach Bret Bielema is taking them.

They don’t have the best talent in the conference, and they will make it so that no game is a gimme for them. Do not count out any opponent against the Illini, however, do not write them off against even the strongest of opponents. They will be the thorn in the side for nearly every opponent on their schedule.

Northwestern Wildcats

I’m going to temper the hype a tad bit for Northwestern. It is a long season, and they will have plenty of chances to rise up the rankings and truly prove that they are back. Man, did they look good on offense week one though.

Hilinski looked greatly improved with a year of Big Ten experience. He stepped up and made big throws, while the Skoronski-led offensive line paved the way for Hull and Porter in the run game. I can’t wait to see them against a better defensive line to see if they are legit, because Hilinski was rarely pressured against Nebraska. They are definitely trending up!

Penn State Nittany Lions

I just feel so bleh about this Penn State team. It all starts with the coach and quarterback. Yeah James Franklin and Sean Clifford are serviceable, but they haven’t really brought Penn State to the level we know they can play at. The Nittany Lions still recruit extremely well and always feature an abundance of defensive talent, but they need to prove that who they were the past two years isn’t really who they truly are as a program now.

Purdue Boilermakers

There are indeed things to really like about this Purdue squad, namely quarterback Aidan O’Connell, but I worry about their offense’s abilities to reach the same heights it did last year. They lost talent over the offseason, particularly at receiver. David Bell was one of the better targets in the Big Ten. While Milton Wright figured to be his successor, he is academically ineligible for the 2022 season. I like Purdue but not as much as the rest of the media entering the season.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Consider Minnesota on the same level as Purdue. While Purdue will have more exciting games, and could play spoiler against big opponents, Minnesota plays good fundamental football conducive to winning games. They run the ball well, Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts will be a good duo, and the defense is always sturdy. However, unless returning quarterback coach Kirk Ciarroccs really is the key to unlocking Tanner Morgan, the qb play will ultimately hold them back. Morgan is the X-factor to how far this team will go.

Wisconsin Badgers

The next two are pretty much equals heading into the season, both heavy contenders for the Big Ten West. Wisconsin football will be, well, Wisconsin football once again in 2022. Braelon Allen looks to be an unstoppable force heading into his sophomore year, and while the defense has to replace some key members, I have all of the faith in the world in Jim Leonhard to figure it out as he always does. Just like most teams in the Big Ten quarterback play will be the big question mark. Graham Mertz has talent but has to be way more consistent.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Just like their rivals Wisconsin, you can pretty much expect similar things from the Hawkeyes this year. They return a ton of starters on that side of the ball, featuring two All-American candidates in Jack Campell and Riley Moss. They also add in some really intriguing youngsters. This will be one of the best defensive units in football. There are questions on offense, but the offensive line should bounce back in a big way, leading to a more effective running game. It all falls on offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to improve the offense, and for quarterback Spencer Petras to step up and deliver.

Michigan State Spartans

These three are the real contenders for the Big Ten crown. I really like what Mel Tucker is building in Michigan State, and I have high expectations for them in 2022. The Spartans look to have a real quarterback in Payton Thorne, a player I expect to take a leap forward this season. They may have lost Kenneth Walker at running back, but a backfield duo of transfers Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard should more than suffice. Jayden Reed is also one of the elite receivers in the conference. It is up to the defense to stand strong.

Michigan Wolverines

Just ahead of their in-state rivals are the Wolverines. Things finally clicked for Jon Harbaugh last year, Michigan taking home the Big Ten crown and reaching the College Football Playoffs. Part of the reason why is having the best quarterback play during his tenure in Ann Arbor. We still don’t know which one is the starter, but both are a step up from guys such as Joe Milton and Shea Patterson. They are pretty loaded everywhere else on the team. There are those that consider the Big Ten to be a one horse race, but it would be foolish to count out Michigan.

Ohio State Buckeyes

It is a closer battle than most project, but currently Ohio State figures to be the king of the Big Ten. As usual, there is high level talent all over the field. Ryan Day’s offense will once again will be amongst the nation’s elite. Led by future top-three pick C.J. Stroud. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has an argument as the best receiver in the country, and TreVeyon Henderson will be one of the best running backs. The key will be keeping the heat off of Stroud. The Buckeyes lost some high end talent on their offensive line, and Stroud struggled at times last season under pressure. Their week one clash against No. 5 Notre Dame will say a lot about their season moving forward.

