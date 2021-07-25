Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection for Bears

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, which will be one of the franchise’s most-anticipated in recent years with the addition of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago has finalized its 90-man roster heading into training camp, where they’ll need to narrow it down to 53 by Aug. 31.

When you look at this current roster, there are some potential surprises that could steal a roster spot. Training camp will be intriguing given competition at wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line that will earn or lose roster spots.

Ahead of training camp, here are my projections for the Bears’ 53-man roster:

Quarterback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears upgraded the quarterback position this offseason with the addition of Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Matt Nagy made it clear that Dalton will be the starter heading into Week 1, although things can certainly change between now and the start of the regular season. If Fields can put together a strong camp and preseason while Dalton struggles, it would make for an interesting decision from Nagy. At this point, barring a trade, Nick Foles will remain with the team as it would cost more to part ways with him than keep him.

Running backs

The Bears' running backs room has the most depth its had in awhile, starting with the return of David Montgomery, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, who appears primed for a breakout year in 2021. Tarik Cohen, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last year, will provide a much-needed spark that was missing on offense last season. The biggest thing Chicago did at running back this offseason was add some much-needed depth, which includes with the additions of Damien Williams in free agency and Khalil Herbert in the draft. Ryan Nall should get the final running back spot given his special teams value.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Aside from Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, the wide receivers room is wide open. The Bears added Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency to bring some speed and depth to the position, and they were among the most impressive players during the offseason program. The Bears also added rookie Dazz Newsome, who could return kicks this season. That puts Javon Wims and Riley Ridley on notice, and they'll have to battle to earn that final roster spot following the Anthony Miller trade.

Tight end

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet Jimmy Graham J.P. Holtz Jake Butt

There's not much change at the tight end position for the Bears as Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham remain their top two options. Kmet, who has been one of the most impressive players this offseason, should see increased action and progress in his second year in Chicago. While Graham contemplated retirement this offseason, he decided to come back for another year as he eyes that elusive ring. Behind them, J.P. Holtz and Jake Butt should serve as reserves.

Offensive line

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line is certainly a position group to monitor heading into training camp, especially with the shake-up at the tackle position. The Bears parted ways with both Charles Leno and Bobby Massie this offseason, freeing up a ton of cap space but leaving Chicago vulnerable at the tackle position. The Bears drafted Teven Jenkins to fill the left tackle spot and the right tackle job is Germain Ifedi's to lose, although he'll certainly face competition from Larry Borom and Elijah Wilkinson. The inside of the offensive line appears set with Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher and James Daniels.

Defensive line

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Akiem Hicks Eddie Goldman Bilal Nichols Mario Edwards Angelo Blackson Khyiris Tonga

The Bears defensive line remains one of the most consistent units on the roster, which starts with Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, who is coming off an impressive season. After opting out of the 2020 season, nose tackle Eddie Goldman will make his return to the defensive line, where he'll join Hicks and Nichols for what should be a dominant front. While Chicago did lose a couple of valuable contributors on the defensive line in Roy Robertson-Harris and Brent Urban in free agency, they did re-sign Mario Edwards and added Angelo Blackson in free agency and Khyiris Tonga in the NFL draft.

Inside linebacker

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Roquan Smith Danny Trevathan Christian Jones Josh Woods

The Bears are returning their starting inside linebacker duo in Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan, where Smith is coming off a breakout year. The concern with the linebackers last season was depth, which is something Chicago addressed with the signing of Christian Jones, who returns for his second stint with the Bears. The last linebacker spot will come down to Josh Woods and Joel Iyeigbuniwe, where Woods would likely get the nod right now.

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Khalil Mack Robert Quinn Jeremiah Attaochu Trevis Gipson

The Bears are returning their pass rushing duo of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, where the onus will be on Quinn to rebound following a disappointing 2020 season where he mustered a career-low two sacks. Chicago did add some valuable depth in Jeremiah Attaochu, who impressed filling in for an injured Von Miller in Denver last season. Look for Trevis Gipson to see an expanded role in his sophomore year, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Quinn.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jaylon Johnson Kindle Vildor Duke Shelley Desmond Trufant Thomas Graham Jr.

Chicago's cornerbacks room is going to look a little different with the loss of Kyle Fuller, which leaves a gaping hold in the defensive backfield. While new CB1 Jaylon Johnson is coming off an impressive rookie season, there's not much stability opposite him. Kindle Vildor has emerged as the favorite to earn the starting job opposite Johnson following an impressive offseason program. The Bears also signed Desmond Trufant in free agency and drafted Thomas Graham Jr., who has the potential to contribute as a rookie. Chicago will also need to find Buster Skrine's replacement at nickel back, where it sounds like Duke Shelley and Graham will battle it out.

Safety

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Eddie Jackson Tashaun Gipson Deon Bush DeAndre Houston-Carson

Despite the lack of consistency at the cornerback position, the Bears are bringing back their top four safeties from last season. Chicago re-signed Tashaun Gipson to keep him paired with Eddie Jackson. They also return solid depth with Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson, who are also valuable special teams contributors.

Specialists

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kicker: Cairo Santos Punter: Pat O'Donnell Long snapper: Patrick Scales

The Bears' special teams looks identical from last season, at least as far as their core trio. Cairos Santos was signed to a well-deserved three-year extension while Chicago also brought back Pat O'Donnell and Patrick Scales for another year, which makes sense given the success of the unit last season. The return specialists, on the other hand, could be different. While Cohen is returning from a torn ACL, Cordarrelle Patterson departed in free agency, and suddenly Chicago has questions both at kick returner and punt returner. Look for Herbert and Newsome to get a look at returning punts and kicks.

