Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks, rookies and injured players report to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp on Tuesday. Veteran players won’t be too far behind them with a Saturday report date.

Every year, training camp serves as a proving ground for the majority of players on the 90-man offseason roster. While plenty of spots are more than secure, competition will make the team better and allow the team to fill the few spots left up for grabs.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, this group of players is as competitive as they come. Those who perform during training camp will have the best chance to make the team and carry that momentum into the regular season.

With all of that in mind, here’s our latest projected 53-man roster for the Chiefs:

Quarterback: 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs have invested too much time in Buechele to cut him loose and risk losing him on waivers. We know Arizona previously tried to poach him from the practice squad. The new third QB rule doesn’t afford any sort of roster protection, so if Kansas City intends to keep him they’ll have to keep him on the 53-man roster.

Running back: 4

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

I think the Chiefs stick with four running backs this season for a few reasons. First, Prince is the favorite to earn the team’s starting kick returner job after OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Second, the current injury situation and injury history at the position is concerning. Pacheco could find himself sitting out of a portion of training camp due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. McKinnon is going to have some veteran maintenance days. Edwards-Helaire has a history of injury during his time in Kansas City.

Tight end: 4

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Blake Bell is a fan favorite, but the NFL is a fickle business. Bell missed most of last season with a hip injury and sat out of the offseason workout program due to an appendectomy. The opportunity could be ripe for a young player like Bushman to push a veteran Bell off of the 53-man roster.

Wide Receiver: 6

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

We’re leaving the wide receiver position unchanged from our last projection. Even with some uncertainty, I don’t see the team carrying more than six receivers. That has been the sweet spot for Andy Reid since 2013 and I don’t see that changing.

The players in the final two spots need to be able to fill several roles on special teams. Watson and James can do that, but they’re going to have plenty of competition. I still believe that Justyn Ross is on the outside looking in when it comes to the 53-man roster, but he’ll get a chance to make his case during training camp and the preseason.

Offensive line: 9

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie OT Wanya Morris could really be one of the biggest difference-makers in roster composition for Kansas City. If he pushes for a starting job or even the swing tackle spot, that could be the difference between carrying nine or ten offensive linemen.

One player that I’m still on the fence about is Kinnard. He needs to show some tangible progress in Year 2. Can he play his way onto the 53-man roster again? I’m not so sure.

Defensive tackle: 4

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

If Tershawn Wharton opens up the season on the PUP list, the team could end up rostering a player like Dickerson to take his spot. If you’ll recall, Dickerson didn’t make 53-man roster cuts last year in Kansas City and was claimed by Atlanta on waivers. Seeing him back with the Chiefs tells you what the coaching staff and front office thinks about him.

Defensive End: 5

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sticking with BJ Thompson at the No. 5 DE spot. He was clearly a favorite of defensive line coach Joe Cullen (just listen to their draft call). Really, the only thing that could get me to change this group at this point would be a move to re-sign Carlos Dunlap.

Linebacker: 5

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Last time around I had just four linebackers on the 53-man roster, but I’ve since been reminded that Cochrane played the sixth-most special teams snaps on the team last season. This could be a situation where Dave Toub’s input on the 53-man roster comes into play.

Cornerback: 6

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

I think the Chiefs go heavy at cornerback with six players. L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie both dealt with injuries during OTAs. You know what they say in the NFL — you can never have enough good cornerback depth.

Safety: 4

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As much as I’d love to find a way to keep Deon Bush on the roster, he has an uphill climb. Edwards’ contract has $2.4 million in guaranteed money. The team traded up to select Conner in the fourth round.

Special teams: 3

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

K Harrison Butker P Tommy Townsend LS James Winchester

No changes here. These are the only three specialists on the 90-man offseason roster as things currently stand.

