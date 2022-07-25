Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp Tuesday with all 91 players on their roster. It is the beginning of the battle for the final 53-man roster.

Before camp begins, we have some projections for the 53-man roster, based on what we know right now.

This is how the final roster would probably look if final cutdowns were to happen right now.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

These two are locks. The question is whether they keep three quarterbacks on the final roster like they have the last two seasons. They have Trace McSorley, whom they signed late last season, and undrafted rookie Jarrett Guarantano. How things look right now is that they will need the extra roster spot somewhere else.

Running back

James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

It is going to be tough for sixth-round rookie Keaontay Ingram to make the squad. Conner is a lock and Williams’ contract is almost fully guaranteed. Plus, he is the only other player on the roster with proven NFL production at the position.

Benjamin has been the talk of the offseason and Ward has been a core special teams player each of his first two seasons in the league.

Wide receiver

(DeAndre Hopkins – will not count) Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella

It is possible the Cardinals only keep five wideouts with more tight ends getting snaps on offense, but six is still the guess for right now, which means Isabella sneaks onto the roster again because of Hopkins’ suspension. Hopkins will not count against the 53-man roster when cuts happen. He will get moved to the suspended list before the roster is set.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Trey McBride, Stephen Anderson

The Cardinals might need to carry four tight ends on the roster if Williams comes off PUP but isn’t ready to play in Week 1. If that is the case, they could also carry three and have a fourth on the practice squad for them to elevate each week for games until Williams is ready.

Offenisve line

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray, Josh Jones, Josh Miles, Lecitus Smith

The return of Hudson makes this so much better. Seven players look like locks — the five starters, Murray and Jones. I think Smith, the sixth-round rookie, will win the backup center job over Sean Harlow in camp. They really like Miles and his progress. It will be hard for seventh-round rookie Marquis Hayes to make the final 53.

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Michael Dogbe, Kingsley Keke

This group seems pretty set. Matt Dickerson could make a push and so could undrafted rookie Manny Jones. Watch for a Corey Peters or another veteran nose tackle addition.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders

All five seem to be locks.

It will be hard for Victor Dimukeje and rookie Jesse Luketa to make the squad. Watch for Dimukeje, though, if they feel they need someone to play Golden’s position as a backup.

Inside linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Nick Vigil, Zeke Turner, Tanner Vallejo

The top four guys are probably locks. Vallejo and Joe Walker will battle for the final spot that focuses on special teams. Turner is a lock for special teams.

Cornerback

Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, Josh Jackson

The question is whether Hamilton or Jackson plays on defense. Hamilton also is a solid special teams player. Someone to watch for the back end of the room is rookie Christian Matthew. I only have room for four cornerbacks in this roster structure, but he could be No. 5. Breon Borders also has starting experience.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington, James Wiggins

DT is a guy who could get bumped if the Cardinals like the defensive upside of Wiggins. Washington is pretty close to a lock for the roster for his special teams play. Wiggins also excels in special teams.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

There is really no question about this trio unless someone gets hurt.

