Pre-spring SP+ rankings are out. Here’s how Michigan football, Big Ten teams rank

Last offseason, Michigan football fans were in something of an uproar due to the ESPN FPI not being as high on the Wolverines as fans were of their own team. That turned out to be prescient.

Rival Ohio State was No. 1 while the maize and bleu clocked in at No. 6 — behind unproven teams like Texas and LSU. While the Longhorns ended up being a College Football Playoff team, the Wolverines ended up winning the national championship.

ESPN SP+ has updated for the pre-spring component of the offseason (subscription required), and Michigan football, despite all of the coaching and player turnover, comes in ranked rather high. Here is where the Wolverines rank, along with all of the new-look Big Ten.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall: 2

Offense: 20

Defense: 1

Special teams: 20

Overall: 3

Offense: 1

Defense: 15

Special teams: 85

Michigan Wolverines

Overall: 5

Offense: 32

Defense: 2

Special teams: 7

Penn State Nittany Lions

Overall: 7

Offense: 18

Defense: 4

Special teams: 28

USC Trojans

Overall: 23

Offense: 4

Defense: 98

Special teams: 100

Wisconsin Badgers

Overall: 25

Offense: 78

Defense: 7

Special teams: 29

Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall: 26

Offense: 108

Defense: 3

Special teams: 30

Washington Huskies

Overall: 29

Offense: 30

Defense: 40

Special teams: 47

UCLA Bruins

Overall: 37

Offense: 62

Defense: 31

Special teams: 109

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Overall: 39

Offense: 115

Defense: 6

Special teams: 106

Overall: 41

Offense: 85

Defense: 22

Special teams: 19

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Overall: 43

Offense: 94

Defense: 17

Special teams: 33

Maryland Terrapins

Overall: 45

Offense: 82

Defense: 28

Special teams: 59

Northwestern Wildcats

Overall: 55

Offense: 116

Defense: 14

Special teams: 105

Illinois Fighting Illini

Overall: 62

Offense: 88

Defense: 39

Special teams: 77

Michigan State Spartans

Overall: 79

Offense: 126

Defense: 29

Special teams: 16

Purdue Boilermakers

Overall: 86

Offense: 87

Defense: 71

Special teams: 128

Indiana Hoosiers

Overall: 90

Offense: 102

Defense: 66

Special teams: 63

