Pre-spring SP+ rankings are out. Here’s how Michigan football, Big Ten teams rank
Last offseason, Michigan football fans were in something of an uproar due to the ESPN FPI not being as high on the Wolverines as fans were of their own team. That turned out to be prescient.
Rival Ohio State was No. 1 while the maize and bleu clocked in at No. 6 — behind unproven teams like Texas and LSU. While the Longhorns ended up being a College Football Playoff team, the Wolverines ended up winning the national championship.
ESPN SP+ has updated for the pre-spring component of the offseason (subscription required), and Michigan football, despite all of the coaching and player turnover, comes in ranked rather high. Here is where the Wolverines rank, along with all of the new-look Big Ten.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Overall: 2
Offense: 20
Defense: 1
Special teams: 20
Oregon Ducks
Overall: 3
Offense: 1
Defense: 15
Special teams: 85
Michigan Wolverines
Overall: 5
Offense: 32
Defense: 2
Special teams: 7
Penn State Nittany Lions
Overall: 7
Offense: 18
Defense: 4
Special teams: 28
USC Trojans
Overall: 23
Offense: 4
Defense: 98
Special teams: 100
Wisconsin Badgers
Overall: 25
Offense: 78
Defense: 7
Special teams: 29
Iowa Hawkeyes
Overall: 26
Offense: 108
Defense: 3
Special teams: 30
Washington Huskies
Overall: 29
Offense: 30
Defense: 40
Special teams: 47
UCLA Bruins
Overall: 37
Offense: 62
Defense: 31
Special teams: 109
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Overall: 39
Offense: 115
Defense: 6
Special teams: 106
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Overall: 41
Offense: 85
Defense: 22
Special teams: 19
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Overall: 43
Offense: 94
Defense: 17
Special teams: 33
Maryland Terrapins
Overall: 45
Offense: 82
Defense: 28
Special teams: 59
Northwestern Wildcats
Overall: 55
Offense: 116
Defense: 14
Special teams: 105
Illinois Fighting Illini
Overall: 62
Offense: 88
Defense: 39
Special teams: 77
Michigan State Spartans
Overall: 79
Offense: 126
Defense: 29
Special teams: 16
Purdue Boilermakers
Overall: 86
Offense: 87
Defense: 71
Special teams: 128
Indiana Hoosiers
Overall: 90
Offense: 102
Defense: 66
Special teams: 63