Pre-Spring Position Preview: Breaking down the Alabama RBs

Before we know it, new Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer will hit the practice field with his Crimson Tide players for the first time when spring practice gets underway in March.

With the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban, there have not been this many question marks surrounding the football program since 2007 when Saban took over.

Contrary to popular belief, Alabama still has one of the most talented rosters in the country and should be right in the thick of the college football playoff conversation.

As the anticipation builds leading up to spring practice, Roll Tide Wire will preview each position group. We have already looked at the quarterbacks, now we will move on to the running backs.

Who's gone?

Jase McClellan (NFL draft)

Roydell Williams transferred to Florida State

Alabama lost a pair of quality backs who had a ton of SEC experience in McClellan and Williams. While you never like to lose talent and experience and both McClellan and Williams were good players for Alabama, I wouldn’t refer to either as irreplaceable.

Who's coming back?

Jam Miller

Justice Haynes

Richard Young

Alabama returns a trio of very talented players in the backfield. Jam Miller turned into a secret weapon for the Tide in 2023 and Justice Haynes has everyone chattering after he played well in the Rose Bowl. Richard Young redshirted in 2023 but has tremendous upside. These three backs have a chance to be special for Coach DeBoer and the Tide.

New faces

Kevin Riley (4-star signee)

Daniel Hill (4-star signee)

Alabama did a good job of landing two of the more talented high school backs in the class of 2024. Riley and Hill each bring something a little different to the table. Riley is a homerun hitter while Hill is a bruiser but also a sneaky could pass catcher. Riley is not yet enrolled but Hill is and will be a full participant in spring practice.

Projected depth chart entering spring

Justice Haynes Jam Miller Richard Young Daniel Hill

Based off what we have seen so far, Haynes is without question the most talented back on the roster. Miller will offer up a great change of pace while the younger guys will help spell the top two backs and help keep them fresh.

Overall thoughts

Overall I really like what Alabama has at running back entering the spring. Haynes and Miller will make a great 1-2 punch while Young and Hill could prove to be valuable role players in 2024. Before the season is over, we may perceive the backfield as one of the strengths of the team.

