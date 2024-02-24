Pre-Spring Position Preview: Breaking down the Alabama WRs

Before we know it, new Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer will hit the practice field with his Crimson Tide players for the first time when spring practice gets underway in March.

With the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban, there have not been this many question marks surrounding the football program since 2007 when Saban took over.

Contrary to popular belief, Alabama still has one of the most talented rosters in the country and should be right in the thick of the college football playoff conversation.

As the anticipation builds leading up to spring practice, Roll Tide Wire will preview each position group. We have already looked at the quarterbacks and the running backs, so now we will shift our focus to the Alabama wide receivers.

Who's gone?

Jermaine Burton (NFL draft)

Isaiah Bond (Texas)

Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville)

Shazz Preston (Tulane)

Aside from Bond dashing over to Texas, none of these departures were too surprising. Burton did have a COVID season of eligibility remaining, but he had proven his worth at the college level and will now move on to the NFL. Brooks and Preston were likely stuck at the bottom of the depth chart and are better served at other programs.

Who's coming back?

Kendrick Law

Kobe Prentice

Jalen Hale

Jaren Hamilton

Emmanuel Henderson

Cole Adams

Even with five departures, Alabama has some nice talent returning at the wide receiver position in 2024. Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, and Jalen Hale all made plays for the Tide in 2023 and will likely have much larger roles this season. Emmanuel Henderson, Jaren Hamilton, and Cole Adams all have tremendous upside.

New faces

Germie Bernard (Washington)

Ryan Williams

Aeryn Hampton

Amari Jefferson

Rico Scott

Alabama brought in some of the best pass-catching talent in the country this offseason headlined by five-star Ryan Williams. Williams, like Jefferson, and Scott will not be on campus until the summer meaning that Washington transfer Germie Bernard and freshman four-star Aeryn Hampton will be the only newcomers participating in spring practice. Expect Bernard to make an early impact in Tuscaloosa.

Projected depth chart entering spring

Kendrick Law Kobe Prentice Germie Bernard Jalen Hale Emmanuel Henderson Jaren Hamilton Cole Adams Aeryn Hampton

I expect Law, Prentice, Bernard, and Hale to be the top four targets this spring, but Henderson is a name to watch heading into the 2024 season. The depth chart will likely change once Ryan Williams arrives on campus.

Overall thoughts

I like the potential of the Alabama wide receivers heading into the 2024 season. With JeMarcus Shepard now coaching the group, I expect to see growth from the group that has somewhat disappointed over the past couple of seasons. Law and Prentice will provide great experience and leadership to a group that will likely also rely on many new faces. Keeping up with this group this spring will be a lot of fun.

