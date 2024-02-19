Pre-Spring Position Preview: Breaking down the Alabama QBs

Before we know it, new Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer will hit the practice field with his Crimson Tide players for the first time when spring practice gets underway in March.

With the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban, there have not been this many question marks surrounding the football program since 2007 when Saban took over.

Contrary to popular belief, Alabama still has one of the most talented rosters in the country and should be right in the thick of the college football playoff conversation.

As the anticipation builds leading up to spring practice, Roll Tide Wire will preview each position group.

Let’s get it started with the quarterbacks:

Who's gone?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Sayin, none of these departures were surprising or detrimental to the quarterback room in Tuscaloosa. Neither Buchner nor Holstein were going to battle for the starting job, but Sayin does have a bright future at the collegiate level.

Who's coming back?

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Like him or not, Jalen Milroe is one of the more talented quarterbacks returning to college football in 2024. Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman voting as a first-year starter where he amassed nearly 3,400 total yards and 35 touchdowns in 2023. Both Simpson and Lonergan have shown that they are more than capable of challenging Milroe under the new coaching staff, making this spring that much more interesting.

New faces

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

This is the name to watch this spring for Tide fans. Mack followed Coach DeBoer to Tuscaloosa and has unlimited potential at the quarterback position. Standing at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Mack is a big kid with a big arm. It’s also important to note that Mack has a one-year head start on the other quarterbacks when it comes to the DeBoer playbook. With Mack’s knowledge of the system and elite tools, he could throw a wrench into the Alabama quarterback competition this spring.

Projected depth chart entering spring

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe Ty Simpson Dylan Lonergan or Austin Mack

Even with the new coaching staff, it is safe to assume entering spring practice Jalen Milroe will receive the initial first-team reps. Milroe is the unquestioned leader of the team and brings something that none of the other players do, experience.

Overall thoughts

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Fair or not, we live in an “what have you done for me lately” society and the last memory that Alabama fans have of Jalen Milroe is him coming up short against Michigan in the Rose Bowl in a lackluster passing performance. With a new coaching staff, Milroe’s equity is now not what it once was, but he still has the most returning experience and tools that not many at the quarterback position possess.

Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan, and Austin Mack are all young players with tremendous potential but lack in the experience department. Regardless of who starts for the Tide in 2024, this spring will be a great opportunity for all four to make an early impression on Coach DeBoer and the offensive coaching staff.

Overall I am confident that Coach DeBoer will play the best player to execute the system that he wants to run and he will have plenty of talented options to choose from.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire