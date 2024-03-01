Pre-Spring Position Preview: Breaking down the Alabama LBs

Before we know it, new Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer will hit the practice field with his Crimson Tide players for the first time when spring practice gets underway in March.

With the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban, there have not been this many question marks surrounding the football program since 2007 when Saban took over.

Contrary to popular belief, Alabama still has one of the most talented rosters in the country and should be right in the thick of the college football playoff conversation.

Roll Tide Wire will preview each position group as the anticipation builds leading up to spring practice. Let’s take a look at the linebackers.

Who's gone?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost a handful of linebackers during the offseason but none are as impactful as the two outside backers, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. Turner and Braswell made up one of the best edge-rushing duos in the country and will be tough for the Tide to replace in 2024.

Who's coming back?

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Crimson Tide return a great deal of talent this season at linebacker and with Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell back as the middle linebackers, you have to feel confident about the leadership in the front seven. Veteran Q. Robinson is also back on the edge with plenty of young talent behind him.

New faces

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Noah Carter

Jayshawn Ross

Sterling Dixon

Cayden Jones

Justin Okoronkwo

Quinton Reese

Alabama brought in six total linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class and while the talent is obvious, it will be difficult for any of these guys to make an immediate impact due to the talent that is returning to Tuscaloosa. Four of the six are already on campus and will participate in spring practice, with Carter and Reese joining in the summer.

Projected depth chart entering spring

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edge:

Quandarrius Robinson

Inside:

Deontae Lawson

Jihaad Campbell

Rotational Players:

Keon Keeley

Justin Jefferson

Jeremiah Alexander

Keanu Koht

I am pretty confident in who will be starting for Alabama at the linebacker spots heading into the spring but with a new defensive system and new coaches, you can’t rule out anything. But the trio of Lawson, Campbell, and Robinson would make up a formidable starting linebacker group.

Overall thoughts

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The talent and depth at linebacker is impressive entering spring practice. New defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will be licking his chops at the type of athletes he will have at his disposal. With this being a new system the players are learning, it will be interesting to see who picks up on it the quickest and becomes a leader in the front seven. Overall, this will be a fun group to watch this spring, simple to see how and where Coach Wommack lines his guys up.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire