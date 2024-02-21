Pre-spring College Football Playoff tiers for the 2024 season

12 teams will make the College Football Playoff. We have a good idea about a handful of teams’ chances to make it.

We identified five teams that you can count on to have a great season barring a surprise. Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss have separated from the field in reliability. They did so with great returning talent and a strong transfer portal haul.

Even in an expanded tournament not all the teams from the 2023 playoff are locks to make the next one. Texas is the only team from last season’s playoff to return its head coach. In addition, Washington and Michigan lose their starting quarterback and several other key contributors.

Let’s look at where teams stand in playoff contention heading into the spring.

See you in the playoff

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) makes a tackle on Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) during the second half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss.

Given what they return and add in the portal, you can all but lock in these teams’ place in the playoff. For Ole Miss in particular, the schedule lends itself to winning 11 games with ease.

Should be in

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) carries the ball against Liberty Flames safety A’Khori Jones (29) in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024.

Texas, Oregon.

We haven’t seen Texas and Oregon in their new conferences. While I view Texas as a contender for a fifth title and Oregon as a team who could get there, the teams have some unknowns. Though there’s plenty of evidence to suggest a Michigan fall off, the early matchup for Texas could be more difficult than we expect. While we feel the Longhorns and Ducks should make it to the tournament, it’s not a certainty.

Favorites in their conference

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) scores a touchdown as wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas (0) celebrates during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State, Utah, Boise State.

These teams might get in simply by being the best in conferences not named the Big Ten or SEC. Would they survive a Big Ten or SEC schedule? That’s uncertain. But Florida State, Utah and Boise State seem safe picks to reach the playoff as conference winners.

At-large contenders

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) scores a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Kansas State, Penn State.

These teams have a solid shot to reach the playoff if everything falls their way. 10-2 probably gets most of the above teams into the tournament. Missouri and Tennessee face a manageable slate while Kansas State will look to flex its muscle in the new Big 12. The five teams have playmaking ability at quarterback to carry them through to a playoff berth.

Tough schedule, try again next year

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC.

Oklahoma is probably the best of this bunch, but the schedule is daunting. The team will have to break in a brand new starting quarterback and offensive line to face the SEC grind. LSU has its own defensive issues to contend with. It will face Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, USC, UCLA, Florida and Texas A&M. Michigan and USC will face a tougher schedule in the expanded Big Ten.

Longshots

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) throws a pass in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson, NC State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Liberty, Louisville, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa, Oregon State, Washington State.

Clemson, Texas A&M and Auburn have the talent to make the playoff, but they’re long shot contenders for a reason. Texas A&M has the quarterback, but it’s uncertain they have the right offensive scheme and if it comes together in 2024. Clemson has been on a downward slope since losing NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As for Kansas, Oklahoma State and Liberty, their 2023 campaigns give reason to buy in. Do they have the depth to follow with another strong season?

Oregon State and Washington State could be interesting to watch downgrading to lesser competition from the Pac-12 to the Group of Five. Then again, both lose star quarterbacks from their 2023 teams.

