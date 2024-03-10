Pre-spring 2024 SEC football power rankings

The SEC is already starting up spring football. The conference’s first spring game is already just days away (Missouri on March 16). The majority of the SEC’s spring games will take place on April 13 and 20.

The expanded SEC should be balanced in 2024 with Georgia and Texas as the conference’s two pre-spring favorites. Both Oklahoma and Texas will be fun additions to the conference. The Sooners and Longhorns have very passionate fan bases, some of the best rivalries in college football and impressive histories.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the SEC should be in the mix to have three or four teams in the playoff. Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss and LSU all should be playoff contenders. Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M have the talent to make the playoff, but will need to answer a few questions this spring.

Let’s take a look at our SEC football power rankings entering spring practice.

Spring game: TBA



Vanderbilt is coming off a dreadful 2-10 season and finished last season in the bottom slot of our power rankings. There’s no reason to think 2024 will be much different for the Commodores.

Spring game: April 20

First-year head coach Jeff Lebby will have the challenge of coaching and recruiting for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 5-7 in 2023 and finished second-to-last in our final SEC power rankings. Mississippi State is right there with Arkansas for the No. 14 slot in our rankings, but we aren’t considering putting the Bulldogs any higher than that.

Spring game: April 13



Arkansas elected to keep Sam Pittman after an ugly finish to the 2023 season. Arkansas, who is coming off a 4-8 season, is hoping Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green can give the Razorbacks’ offense some juice this year.

Spring game: April 20



Let’s make this clear: South Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, and Texas A&M all belong in their own tier. Any of these teams are capable of having a successful 2024 season. At the same time, all five of these schools could struggle to become bowl eligible. We frankly don’t know much about South Carolina’s projected starting quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, entering spring practice.

Spring game: April 13



Florida head coach Billy Napier has a tough situation ahead in 2024. Napier enters the 2024 season on the hot seat and faces the toughest schedule in the country. The Gators have the talent to reel off a successful start to the season, but their final five games of the year could doom Florida’s hopes of making a bowl game.

Spring game: April 6

Hugh Freeze and Auburn looked like a team capable of making some noise a year ago if the Tigers could have gotten a little better quarterback play out of Payton Thorne. The Tigers should have a strong defense and run game this season.

Spring game: April 13



Kentucky is projected to start Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff this fall. The Wildcats have won at least seven games in seven of their last eight seasons. We think this Kentucky team should win another seven games in 2024, but can the Wildcats make noise in the SEC title race? We don’t think so.

Texas A&M Aggies

Spring game: April 20

Texas A&M is always a preseason darling. The Aggies return another talented roster. With a healthy Conner Weigman, Texas A&M could have a much better season in 2023. The Aggies have a shot at winning at least 10 games for the first time since 2012.

Oklahoma Sooners

Spring game: April 20

Oklahoma is one of the tougher teams to evaluate in the SEC. The Sooners are capable of beating an team in the conference, but Oklahoma lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the transfer portal. The Sooners play just four road games in 2024. Projected starting quarterback Jackson Arnold has an immense amount of talent.

Tennessee Volunteers

Spring game: April 13



Tennessee has one of the easier schedules in the SEC, which should help quarterback Nico Iamaleava adapt to starting. The Volunteers improved defensively last season, but regressed offensively. Expect Tennessee to be ranked in any preseason poll.

Missouri Tigers

Spring game: March 16



Missouri, who has one of the earliest spring games in the country, returns quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden after pulling off an incredible 11-2 season in 2023. The Tigers are losing some talent to the 2024 NFL draft, but have enough pieces to be a contender in the SEC in 2024.

LSU Tigers

Spring game: April 13



If LSU can improve on defense, then the Tigers have a legitimate chance to make the College Football Playoff. The high-flying LSU offense will be in good hands with Garrett Nussmeier at the helm.



Ole Miss Rebels

Spring game: April 13



Head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss has a chance to have another fantastic season in 2024. The Rebels return starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and added another elite transfer class. There’s a good chance Ole Miss struggles to match its 2023 record in one-score games (4-0).

Alabama Crimson Tide

Spring game: April 13



Perhaps the most interesting story in college football this year will be how Alabama looks after replacing Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide return a few key cogs including quarterback Jalen Milroe, but saw some premier talent leave via the transfer portal after Saban retired. Look for Alabama to be active in the portal following spring practice.

Texas Longhorns

Spring game: April 20

Texas is among the most likely teams to make the SEC championship in the Longhorns’ first year in the conference. We are already excited for Texas’ road game at Michigan on Sept. 7. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the best passers in the nation and has some new weapons at his disposal in the passing game.

Georgia Bulldogs

Spring game: April 13



Georgia is national championship favorites (+300) ahead of spring practice. The Bulldogs return quarterback Carson Beck who may be the best signal caller in the country.

Georgia also has a wealth of experience returning in the trenches. This Bulldog team is built to win in the SEC.

