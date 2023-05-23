Pre-snap penalties drove Mike McDaniel just as batty as Dolphins fans in 2022

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins found themselves in a 17-3 second-quarter hole against the Buffalo Bills in their wild-card game in January, but there was hope.

Playing with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins responded by driving into Bills territory on their next two possessions. But they had to settle for field goals of 48 and 37 yards by Jason Sanders.

One reason should sound familiar: false starts. There was one in each of those possessions.

Don’t tell coach Mike McDaniel they only cost 5 yards. He doesn’t want to hear it.

And, in fact, neither do fans, judging by reaction on social media Tuesday after McDaniel outlined his approach to self-scouting following his first season as an NFL head coach.

“It was kind of a critical offseason for me,” McDaniel said. “I didn’t look at our offense and say, ‘Wow, we did all this stuff good.’ I saw all the stuff that we could improve upon.”

McDaniel could have fallen into the trap of admiring his handiwork with the offense. The Dolphins improved to sixth in yards per game and 11th in scoring.

“But that’s not where we’re trying to go,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel knew that kicking off this summer's offseason program with a general “we need to be better” edict wasn’t going to cut it.

What would?

“Identifying critical things in our game,” he said.

Which leads us back to the Bills game, which, to be fair, wasn’t won or lost by those two false start penalties, or two others by the Dolphins that day. But they did immediately stall drives in what turned into a 34-31 Buffalo win.

Pre-snap penalties are ‘easy' target for improvement

Plus, they were indicative of Miami’s season and high on McDaniel's fix-it list.

“An easy one was pre-snap penalties,” he said. “We were the worst at that. So got a lot of ways to improve there.”

The Dolphins committed 18 false start penalties on offense last year, accounting for the largest chunk of their 111 total penalties. Only three teams were hit with more total penalties. Guard Rob Hunt led with four false starts, followed by tackle Brandon Shell with three.

Remember, pre-snap violations encompass a variety of infractions, including defensive offside, which the Dolphins also were guilty of 11 times (Melvin Ingram and Christian Wilkins each had three.) Probably most grating for fans (and coaches) is that these are seen as mental errors and therefore less acceptable than even a cornerback making a reasonable play on a ball and getting hit with a pass interference call costing far more yardage.

In general, the Dolphins must find ways to take it easy on officials in 2023. The 2022 team was penalized 27 more times than opponents, costing them 881 yards, or 82 more than opponents. For the Dolphins to have been merely average in this department, they needed to cut their penalty yards by 100.5 yards.

If that sounds like a familiar refrain, it’s because the Dolphins have struggled with penalties since 2015. The only exception was in 2020, when they were called for just 74 penalties for 635 yards. Three times in that span, it cost them more than 1,000 yards.

It’s an area in which McDaniel knows the Dolphins must display discipline. Of course, it’s not the only one. The good news is he’s seeing positive signs at this early stage.

“From route running to how we block people, to everything in between,” he said. “The consistency of our fundamentals and detail has been huge and we’ve had as a result, I mean, the growth that we made in Phase 1 and Phase 2, relative to last year, is astronomical.”

It has to be if the Dolphins are going to reach the playoffs, then, make noise like their basketball- and hockey-playing neighbors.

“The second that you’re not trying to get better, there’s an entitlement there that I don’t really think helps one succeed,” he said.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel admits pre-snap penalties drive him batty, too