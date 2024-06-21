Pre-season update: AFC Wimbledon, Sutton United and Boreham Wood

Details of three pre-season fixtures have been confirmed.

On Saturday 20 July, Brentford’s first team will face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane (1.30pm kick-off), while Brentford B will host Sutton United at Wheatsheaf Park later that afternoon (4pm kick-off).

Both games will be open to fans and ticket information will be released in due course.

Captained by former Bees midfielder Jake Reeves, AFC Wimbledon finished 10th in Sky Bet League Two last term, while Sutton will play in the National League next season after their relegation from the fourth tier.

On Tuesday 23 July (7.30pm kick-off), a Brentford XI will travel to Meadow Park to take on Boreham Wood.

The Wood are preparing for the 2024/25 season in the National League South having been relegated from the National League last season.

Ticket information for this fixture will also be released at a later date.

Brentford men’s first team confirmed pre-season fixtures

AFC Wimbledon, Saturday 20 July (1pm kick-off), Plough Lane

Benfica, Thursday 25 July (8pm kick-off), Estádio da Luz

Estrela da Amadora, Tuesday 30 July (11am kick-off), behind closed doors

Watford, Saturday 3 August (3pm kick-off), Vicarage Road

Wolfsburg, Friday 9 August (7.45pm kick-off), Gtech Community Stadium