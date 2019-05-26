Pre-race inspection: No. 36 sent to rear, crew member ejected NASCAR sent the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford for driver Matt Tifft to the rear of the field in advance of Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and a crew member was ejected before the longest race on the NASCAR schedule following two pre-race inspection […]

NASCAR sent the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford for driver Matt Tifft to the rear of the field in advance of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and a crew member was ejected before the longest race on the NASCAR schedule following two pre-race inspection failures.

The No. 36 team also will serve a 15-minute hold during practice next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Tifft was scheduled to start 26th in Sunday‘s marathon, but will instead drop to the rear during pace laps. The 26th-place qualifying position matches the second-best effort for the team this year.

