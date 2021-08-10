Pre-MBA Internships: Kellogg Admit Shares Key Lessons

Kruti Malkan, a rising first-year MBA student at Northwestern Kellogg, says her decision to do a pre-MBA internship — in fact, she did two — was one of the best she’s made. But she also bemoans the lack of available information on such internships, urging schools to do more to promote them as a way to prepare for the rigors of an elite MBA program. Courtesy photo

Some want to travel and relax before starting their MBA, and some want to study and prepare. Increasingly, MBA admits are pursuing a third path: seeking summer work experiences that will help them adapt to the rigors of elite programs. Though business schools are officially agnostic on the pursuit of pre-MBA internships, the overall sense is that they are growing in popularity as students seek an edge in the experience sweepstakes.

Kruti Malkan is one of those students. Admitted to Northwestern Kellogg School of Management’s Class of 2023 that enrolls this fall, the Houston, Texas native hopes to use her MBA experience to pivot into tech. Malkan, a product manager for a bank holding company that primarily operates in the southern U.S., is looking to use her MBA at the premier marketing program in the U.S. to explore that side of business while moving into technology management. But that’s not all. She also wants to explore a strategy pathway.

Malkan has so many diverse interests, in fact, that one pre-MBA internship wasn’t enough. So — taking advantage of the continued remote nature of work amid the coronavirus pandemic — she did two, and didn’t even need to leave her day job.

A PRE-MBA INTERNSHIP WAS ‘CRUCIAL FOR ME’

It’s about building skill sets, Malkan tells Poets&Quants. After earning a marketing bachelor’s from the University of Texas-Austin and spending the next three years in finance, she didn’t want to begin her MBA at Kellogg with any blind spots.

“The reason why I didn’t do the courses route, or I didn’t travel, was because I knew that I needed to solidify certain skillsets that I had not built at all over the past three years, let alone in the function that I wanted,” Malkan says. “So I thought the pre-MBA internship would solve — or at least help solve — the problems. When employers look at your resume saying, ‘What type of background experience do you have?’ that’s just something you’re going to need to be able to answer.”

Besides her day job and a couple of internships in marketing, Malkan has felt for a while that she didn’t have enough professional experience. So when her bank, BBVA, was acquired recently by PNC Bank, she used the opportunity to sign up for a leadership rotational program “where I could get my hands in everything.” The experience renewed her interest in leadership development.

“Whether it was marketing, whether it was supply chain, whether it was working with our web services team, I wanted to gain cross-functional experience before I settled myself into one particular area,” she says of the program. “Now, upon completing the program, I joined the supply chain and procurement team because they had a specific analytical and project management role that I was very interested in. So over the past three years, I’ve been in project management, supply chain analytics there.”

Looking ahead, though, she is interested in product management or product marketing management — and that’s why “I thought it was crucial for me to do a pre-MBA internship” before beginning the intense program at Kellogg.

HARD TO FIND INFORMATION ABOUT PRE-MBA INTERNSHIPS

Looking for suitable pre-MBA internships, Malkan was hoping for hands-on experience in the startup world, knowing that she would be working closely with company founders and CFOs. And that’s where she hit her first big snag. The problem: a dearth of information about pre-MBA internship opportunities. One of the few articles she was able to find was a 2020 Poets&Quants story about a Stanford admit’s remote internship with Paintru, a 2019 startup that creates artwork based on customer photos.

Malkan spent hours trying to gain more information on pre-MBA internships, but besides a general overview of the programs offered by some companies, she came up empty-handed.

“There’s just not a lot of information about it,” she says. “I know that there are programs. But tech doesn’t really have a lot of pre-MBA programs — it’s mostly consulting or investment banking that have a lot. In the tech world, there are not many, and I think it’s because tech recruiting is piped all over the place — some tech recruiting is in the fall, some tech recruiting is in the spring.” To enhance her skillsets, Malkan was looking for specific product marketing and general marketing experience. She reached out to several people but came up empty and discouraged.

“I absolutely would love something else to be out there regarding MBA shifts, because a lot of people think that they maybe have to join certain programs to pivot in their careers,” Malkan says. “And I think if a person really wanted hands-on experience and they wanted something different than what they’ve had previously, they definitely should look into pre-MBA internships.”

LEARNING THE STARTUP ROPES

Eventually, she found a retail opportunity at LUKH, a South Asian company with offices in Chicago that rents high-fashion Indian garb for big events, starting a remote internship there in February. Then, because of the 2020 P&Q article, Malkan decided to try Cleveland, Ohio-based Paintru, where she secured another remote internship in May.

Malkan says she had great experiences, and learned a lot, in both internships.

LUKH “means a lot to me because I am a South Asian woman minority, and I could relate to a lot of what the business is about,” she says. “I wanted to work there because (co-founder Karen Desai) was also a Kellogg student. She needed to rebuild her team this summer and kind of revamp everything that she had done last year, and I joined the team with the purpose of not only just learning more about marketing, but really understanding how startups work, understanding how technology works and really getting hands-on experience with everything that I can.”

At Paintru, “I kind of wanted to see another side of marketing, so I did a lot of customer research,” Malkan says. “And so my project was focused more on researching who our customers are, what their hesitations are, purchasing and how they feel about our company in general. They were kind enough to give me projects that I personally wanted to do, as well as help their business to grow.”

A VALUABLE & LASTING CONNECTION

Pre-MBA internships carry a little-discussed but distinct advantage: the possibility that they will lead to a summer internship between an MBA student’s first and second year, thus eliminating the need to spend time and energy finding one (a major consideration for everyone in two-year, full-time programs). Kruti Malkan thinks her path lies in the direction of tech, and she is likely to pursue a summer internship more in line with those plans, but she also wants to go back to work for LUKH at some point, having made a strong connection with its founder.

“Hopefully I can work there after my first year after I get summer internship,” Malkan says. “I think what my plan is, is second year, if all goes well with my schoolwork and I have some time on my hands, then I would love to go back and work for the company. It’s a mighty group. Currently, I think we have six women, all minorities. And so we really have a mission to bring it forward. And I love what we’re doing — we are selling different South Asian attire, particularly for Indian weddings or different events. A lot of students go to Indian events during school, and they don’t have any outfits. And so we are the rent-the-runway for South Asian fashion. So when I looked into her company I thought she was a perfect person for me to get in touch with. And I did a lot of general marketing, product marketing, and marketing strategy with her.

“At the end of my internship, I told the founder, Karen, that I still would want to recruit for tech. And so, even if I do an internship at a different company between the summer of my first and second years, I definitely want to come back and work for her in the second year and just help her grow her business in general, and maybe get into a different avenue other than marketing, because I know I definitely didn’t get to see a lot in the supply chain space or the finance space during my internship. So I think that’s something that I definitely could get my hands on. It was good for me to make the connection and have her as a mentor, too, because she had a similar career path as to what I wanted too.”

LESSONS FOR THE NEXT CLASS

Kruti Malkan has advice about pre-MBA internships for the admits of the next B-school admissions next cycle. For starters, know what you want to do post-MBA. And then realize that startups in any industry often need help and will gratefully accept it.

“I would say the number one thing to do is you know what you want to do post-MBA,” she says, “and know what your internship is going to be in. More than likely, many of my fellow MBA classmates are switching their careers in some way, shape, or form. So if you have the time on your hands, even to work 10 hours a week, you may be completing your job but more than often, most people quit at the start of summer. So if you want to speak to or reach out to a startup that maybe has an alumni from your school, more than likely they’re going to accept you because they need help and they need any hands possible that they can get.

“So I think the one thing to do is reach out, and you need to have a clear direction of where you want to go, but if you want to build certain skillsets and if you want to have something on your resume that you would never have had had, that — as well as building connections for mentorship — that can help you in the future. That’s something that I would tell incoming students to do, because I honestly think that that is extremely valuable and just as valuable as maybe attending a conference.”

Malkan attended conferences, too, and though they were online, they still helped her. But her internships were far more valuable.

“I personally feel like I gained some things out of it and then had some interviews out of it too, but I did not gain as much as I should have if I was doing an internship, really working with people that have already been in the same shoes as you,” she says. “I think that that’s something that is really valuable to me, because I was working every day with somebody who went through the same process that I would be going through. I like to prep and I like to prepare myself for what’s coming at me, so setting aside the enhancement of the skills that you’re going to gain — it’s also working with people and you can see hands-on what they’re going through, what you will be going through over the next two years.”

THE COVID ADVANTAGE

Coronavirus has been a nightmare for business schools and MBA students alike, for myriad well-documented reasons. But in one small way, the pandemic has helped those seeking more and better experiences: by allowing employees to remain in their jobs while interning at other companies. In Malkan’s case, she was able to do two pre-MBA internships, something she probably could not have done in 2019 — and maybe could not do if she were starting school in 2022.

“Remote was actually better for me because I’m still working my full-time job at this date and time,” she said shortly before leaving for Northwestern Kellogg’s campus in Evanston, Illinois. “And so, because I was working my full-time job and doing these two internships, it was perfect that they were remote.” Still, there must have been time constraints — how did she handle them?

“What we did was, I scheduled weekly meetings with a couple of people on the team so that I could make sure that I was getting my work done,” Malkan says. “I was being involved in everything else that was going on. And I thought it kind of worked out in my favor, being remote, because I could work my full-time job as well as work 10 to 50 hours with these other companies.

“That’s kind of why I wanted to take advantage of this, because I know in the future, maybe you might get to travel, but this year with Covid still being here, I wanted to take advantage of getting those hands-on experiences and increasing my skillsets in different areas that I have now already.

WHAT CAN SCHOOLS DO?

How can schools help facilitate pre-MBA internships? And did Kellogg encourage Malkan in her plans?

“They encouraged me to do a pre-MBA internship, but in the end it was my own decision to find it myself, which is why it was a little hard for me because I couldn’t find a lot of the information,” she says. “So I saw that there was a gap on it. And the information that I saw, which were the two articles that I saw, I happened to at least reach out to them, and>>>>>>

I think (Chicago) Booth has a pre-MBA internship program, but I haven’t really heard of other top MBA programs. Kellogg doesn’t have a pre-MBA internship, so they’re kind of like, ‘We would love for you to do one, but you need to find it on your own.’ And so that’s kind of the way that I went – I did it on my own and specifically found something that I can relate to and really am passionate about, too.”

Schools could do more, she says.

“I think that Booth does a really good job and I was debating between Booth and Kellogg for a really long time, because Booth has a summer program. That is something that I wish Kellogg had done because there are so many startup companies where people are gladly willing to take on fellow Kellogg students to help grow their business and scale their business in which there’s no information or resources out there for us to sell.

“For example, the company that I work for LUKH. Karen is going into her second year, and she needed all the help that she could get in order to grow her business. Whether it was five months, whether it was two months, whether it was three months, she needed somebody on her team. At Kellogg, there are startup companies like hers that are just lifting themselves off the ground. And I think that it encourages us students to help other fellow students out, as well as increase a skillset at the same time.”

‘PEOPLE NEED TO UNDERSTAND: THIS IS A VERY OPEN OPTION FOR PEOPLE TO GO INTO’

Pre-MBA internships are about those two things: making connections and increasing skills. Startups are the best places to do both, Malkan says.

Paintru has a Wharton alum on the team, and they also have a (Michigan) Ross student on the team, and I’m working with the Kellogg student at LUKH. So I think working together to create something huge is the thing that can enhance and really increase the amount of mentorship that you have throughout your career.

“But on the flip side, for me it’s more about gaining those specific or built-in soft skills. I’ve never worked for a startup company, I’ve never worked with a few people at a time managing an entire business. So I think, for me, it really taught me collaboration and learning all of these different moving parts, rather than working for a larger company where I’m only stuck into one specific area.

“I think that people need to understand: this is something that is a very open option for people to go into. Yes, you can participate in conferences. But those are only two or three days in the entire summer. So I think if you have time, you can leverage a pre-MBA internship and utilize it to create something big, let alone learn something new.”

