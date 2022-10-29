Pre-game tweets: Auburn fans are done with Harsin, SEC Nation disrespects Hogs and Tigers both

Arkansas football vs Auburn football: It Ain’t Sexy!

But Saturday’s game between two teams that are 1-3 in the SEC is awfully important. An Auburn win could stave off pitchforks for Tigers coach Bryan Harsin for at least another week and it would send Arkansas’ faithful into an existential crisis.

An Arkansas win would keep alive the hopes the Hogs can repeat last year’s eight-win regular season and could be the death knell for Harsin’s tenure down on the Plains.

Fans for both teams are ready, even if the national media isn’t. Arkansas and Auburn didn’t even get much pub on SEC Nation on Saturday morning. It’s largely overlooked. And the 11 a.m. CT kickoff time won’t help national eyes.

But for fans of those teams, the game couldn’t mean more. Let’s check in with them with some pre-game tweets.

Arkansas fans have jokes

The University of Auburn's starting quarterback today is named Holden, that's appropriate. — 🐗 Randall Hog🐗 (@RandallHogWPS) October 29, 2022

Auburn football doesn't know what its doing at quarterback

Auburn announced that Holden Geriner would start at QB but Robby Ashford has been taking all the first team reps. Just Auburn being Auburn I guess — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) October 29, 2022

ESPN's Marty Smith ain't wrong

Marty Smith: Sam Pittman is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/SyI3GTj8OR — 🐗 Randall Hog🐗 (@RandallHogWPS) October 29, 2022

This Arkansas vs Auburn game will get you quick

Auburn-Arkansas drinking game 1 shot per -Kj Jefferson gets compared to Cam Newton -Auburn does something stupid -harsin’s future gets mentioned — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) October 29, 2022

Rocket Sanders goes a grand?

Rocket Sanders has 175+ yards rushing today. Book it. — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) October 29, 2022

C'mon, Hogs fans, don't fear

This seems good for Arkansas, but with our luck against Auburn, he’s liable to be the second coming of Cam Newton https://t.co/1JJ1MFQtx4 — Hogs is struggling (@Washmachinehog) October 29, 2022

Poor guy

Parents really went to the Arkansas, auburn game without me — Tootie (@Cheatin_Charlie) October 29, 2022

Is SEC Nation disrespecting Arkansas and Auburn?

They didn't even discuss Auburn Arkansas on SEC Nation😂😂just threw up Arkansas for everyone and moved on — GAbarner (FIRE THE POTATO POSSE) (@gabarner) October 29, 2022

Auburn fans are done with Bryan Harsin

Arkansas routes Auburn…. Then maybe Harsin gets fired! New coach salvages recruiting — Jeremy Cagle (@Cagle20Cagle) October 29, 2022

