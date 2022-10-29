Pre-game tweets: Auburn fans are done with Harsin, SEC Nation disrespects Hogs and Tigers both

E. Wayne Bolin
·2 min read

Arkansas football vs Auburn football: It Ain’t Sexy!

But Saturday’s game between two teams that are 1-3 in the SEC is awfully important. An Auburn win could stave off pitchforks for Tigers coach Bryan Harsin for at least another week and it would send Arkansas’ faithful into an existential crisis.

An Arkansas win would keep alive the hopes the Hogs can repeat last year’s eight-win regular season and could be the death knell for Harsin’s tenure down on the Plains.

Fans for both teams are ready, even if the national media isn’t. Arkansas and Auburn didn’t even get much pub on SEC Nation on Saturday morning. It’s largely overlooked. And the 11 a.m. CT kickoff time won’t help national eyes.

But for fans of those teams, the game couldn’t mean more. Let’s check in with them with some pre-game tweets.

Arkansas fans have jokes

Auburn football doesn't know what its doing at quarterback

ESPN's Marty Smith ain't wrong

This Arkansas vs Auburn game will get you quick

Rocket Sanders goes a grand?

C'mon, Hogs fans, don't fear

Poor guy

Is SEC Nation disrespecting Arkansas and Auburn?

Auburn fans are done with Bryan Harsin

