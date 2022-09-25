Pre-game ‘standoff’: KC Royals pitcher Luke Weaver ejected before game against Mariners

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Luke Weaver and former teammate and current Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray apparently held their ground a bit too long for the MLB umpiring crew at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.

Weaver and Ray were both ejected from the game before the game even started, and no physical or oral altercation took place to prompt their early exits. No benches cleared. No heated exchange between the sides.

Instead, a pre-game standoff following the national anthem earned both Weaver and Ray ejections from umpire and crew chief Marvin Hudson. The game’s first pitch was three minutes later than the scheduled time of 1:10 p.m.

Luke Weaver and Seattle's Robbie Ray had themselves a good ol' fashioned standoff before the game.



The loss of Weaver for Sunday’s game was detrimental for the Royals because he should have been available out of the bullpen for the finale of the three-game series and conclusion of the Royals’ final homestand of the season.

Both Weaver and Ray, who were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks, remained in their places along the edge of the warning track and the grass in front of their respective dugouts after the national anthem.

As their teammates and coaching staffs returned to the dugouts in preparation for the game, neither Weaver nor Ray was willing to budge until the other did. As they continued to try to wait each other out, teammates brought Weaver water, fanned him briefly with a towel and even used a massage device on his back as he stood his ground.

The two players took the standoff all the way up until the game was ready to start, even as Royals starting pitcher Max Castillo threw warmup pitches with the Royals’ defense on the field. When Hudson waved them both off the field, each man initially stayed in place.

Weaver eventually moved first, prompting a loud cheer from the Mariners dugout.

Weaver, whom the Royals acquired from the Diamondbacks in exchange for third baseman Emmanuel Rivera on Aug. 1, has appeared in 11 games for KC, posting a 6.43 ERA with 15 strikeouts, eight walks, a 2.14 WHIP and a .355 opponent’s batting average in 14 innings.

Ray, a former Cy Young Award winner, has gone 12-10 with a 3.60 ERA in 30 starts this season for the Mariners.