Pre-Game injury report: Starting receiver OUT vs. Indiana

Michigan is looking to stay unbeaten on Saturday when it faces the 3-2 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

The Wolverines will be without several players when the game kickoffs at noon EDT.

Of course, Michigan is still without Cade McNamara and Erick All for the foreseeable future.

The Wolverines still do not have linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green who is still trying to recover from a soft tissue injury. He has yet to play in a game this season.

Michigan will also be down a start receiver on Saturday. Roman Wilson, who was knocked out of the game last week, did not travel with the team, so he will not be out there against a poor Indiana pass defense. We would expect Andrel Anthony to see him extended playing time on Saturday.

Injury Report:

WR Roman Wilson – OUT

TE Erick All – OUT

QB Cade McNamara – OUT

LB Nikhai Hill-Green – OUT

DB Caden Kolesar – OUT

LS William Wagner – OUT

List

Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 6

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire