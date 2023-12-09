Pre-game buzz: Fans ready for final non-conference clash between Hogs and Sooners

One last ride for the “Crimson & Cardinal Classic.”

Today’s game between Arkansas basketball and No. 19 Oklahoma marks the final time these two teams will play as non-conference foes before the Sooners officially join the SEC next year.

This will be the third game since it was officially dubbed the “Crimson & Cardinal Classic” and the teams split each of the first two contests. Arkansas won last year and Oklahoma won the inaugural matchup in 2021.

The Hogs own a 17-13 advantage over the Sooners in the all-time series and are 6-1 in games played on neutral a neutral floor.

Don’t let series history fool you, though, as Oklahoma enters 8-0 on the year and ranked No. 19 in the country. They’ll present a big challenge for the Hogs, who desperately need this win to bolster their tournament resume later down the road.

With this game taking place inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, it always attracts a strong contingent of Razorback faithful. It should be an entertaining matchup that will have fans talking.

Here’s what they’re saying on social media ahead of this afternoon’s matchup.

If Trevon Brazile (ankle) could play, that would be huge for the Hogs

Trevon Brazile stretching with the team and going through warmups as well. No word yet on if he will play today or not. #WPS pic.twitter.com/Vg7VKOnhmQ — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 9, 2023

Pick one or the other, you can't have both

Bobby Bones feeling generous if the Hogs can win

If Arkansas beats Oklahoma in basketball today, if you comment or like this post… I’ll Venmo at least 10 of you, the point differential in dollars. If it’s an even number, I’ll double it. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) December 9, 2023

More video of Trevon Brazile going through warmups

Taking the temperature of the fanbase earlier today...

Just over three hours until tip between Arkansas and Oklahoma. Huge opportunity for the Razorbacks to bolster their resume before conference play. How are we feeling, Hog fans? — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) December 9, 2023

Some aren't very confident

Not really expecting to win but need to pay well and be in the game. — Robert Grider (@rhgrider70) December 9, 2023

Some are very confident

Hogs by 8 — John B. Smith (@bdjaybee) December 9, 2023

Confidence is contagious and spreading throughout the fanbase

I may look like an idiot later today, which isn't unusual, but I think #Hogs win by at least five points today and maybe more. I know #OU is undefeated but I just have a feeling about this game. I think #Arkansas wins it by at least 5 points and probably more. — Otis Kirk (@OtisKirk23) December 9, 2023

Has Oklahoma played anyone like the Hogs?

OU has played a soft schedule. They might not be ready for the competition level — Brad Thomas (@BradTho49040327) December 9, 2023

You're not a fan if you don't get nervous before a big game

To be honest.. my nerves are working me already.. — steven tyler (@steventyle63012) December 9, 2023

They're already calling the Hogs in the BOK Center

Got an early Hog call in the BOK pic.twitter.com/YPCpopnYZE — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) December 9, 2023

Tip-off is coming up on ESPN2...don't miss it!

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire