Pre-game buzz: Fans ready for final non-conference clash between Hogs and Sooners

Connor Goodson
·3 min read

One last ride for the “Crimson & Cardinal Classic.”

Today’s game between Arkansas basketball and No. 19 Oklahoma marks the final time these two teams will play as non-conference foes before the Sooners officially join the SEC next year.

This will be the third game since it was officially dubbed the “Crimson & Cardinal Classic” and the teams split each of the first two contests. Arkansas won last year and Oklahoma won the inaugural matchup in 2021.

The Hogs own a 17-13 advantage over the Sooners in the all-time series and are 6-1 in games played on neutral a neutral floor.

Don’t let series history fool you, though, as Oklahoma enters 8-0 on the year and ranked No. 19 in the country. They’ll present a big challenge for the Hogs, who desperately need this win to bolster their tournament resume later down the road.

With this game taking place inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, it always attracts a strong contingent of Razorback faithful. It should be an entertaining matchup that will have fans talking.

Here’s what they’re saying on social media ahead of this afternoon’s matchup.

If Trevon Brazile (ankle) could play, that would be huge for the Hogs

Pick one or the other, you can't have both

Bobby Bones feeling generous if the Hogs can win

More video of Trevon Brazile going through warmups

Taking the temperature of the fanbase earlier today...

Some aren't very confident

Some are very confident

Confidence is contagious and spreading throughout the fanbase

Has Oklahoma played anyone like the Hogs?

You're not a fan if you don't get nervous before a big game

They're already calling the Hogs in the BOK Center

Tip-off is coming up on ESPN2...don't miss it!

