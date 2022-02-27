Pre-free agency odds for Super Bowl 57
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The NFL offseason is heating up as the NFL combine is next week and free agency starts in a couple of weeks.
With the new league year coming quickly, let’s have a look at the updated odds to win Super Bowl LVII next year, which will be played at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium.
Let’s take a look at how things look, according to the odds from Tipico Sportsbook.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
The favorites
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills +750
Kansas City Chiefs +750
The contenders
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1500
Dallas Cowboys +1500
Green Bay Packers +1500
San Francisco 49ers +1500
The dark horses
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Tennessee Titans +2000
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Denver Broncos +2000
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Indianapolis Colts +3000
New England Patriots +3000
Arizona Cardinals +3000
Cleveland Browns +3000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
New Orleans Saints +4000
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Seattle Seahawks +4000
Atlanta Falcons +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
Carolina Panthers +5000
The long shots
Chicago Bears +8000
New York Giants +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
New York Jets +10000
Detroit Lions +10000
Houston Texans +10000
1
1