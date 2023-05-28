Pre-draft scouting: What scouts said about Colts DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Indianapolis Colts added more depth and upside to the defensive line during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern.

The No. 110 overall pick, which the Colts acquired in a draft-day trade, Adebawore spent most of his college career as an edge rusher. However, the Colts see him best as a three-technique to work behind starter DeForest Buckner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what the draft analysts had to say about Adebawore before the Colts made the pick at No. 110 overall:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A three-year starter at Northwestern, Adebawore was primarily an edge rusher (6-tech) in former defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s four-man front, also seeing snaps head up over the tackle or inside the B-gap. On a below-average team that won just four of 24 games the last two years, he led the Wildcats in sacks and forced fumbles both seasons and flashed dominance throughout Senior Bowl week. A member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Adebawore is shot out of a cannon at the snap and uses his initial burst and play strength to get into blockers and drive them into the pocket, creating flashbacks of Lamarr Houston. He is well-built with linear twitch, but his lower-body flexibility is average and his tackling must improve versus NFL ball carriers. Adebawore needs to become more consistent in several areas, but he has explosive power in his body with the long arms and natural leverage to be disruptive. An outside rusher in college, he projects best inside as a three-technique in the NFL.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Advertisement

Link to scouting report

“Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior. However, he was able to handle himself at the point of attack at the Senior Bowl and is just a few hearty meals away from checking in at a weight that could pass for an even front three-technique. He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Link to scouting report

Advertisement

“Adebawore is likely at his best as an interior pass-rusher, where his aggressiveness and quickness can pair with his condensed frame to offer a small strike zone and low leverage against interior, heavy-footed blockers. What he does on early downs will vary from team to team and is likely to be the ultimate variable in how highly he is drafted. Teams unafraid of condensing their edge players inside on obvious passing situations will be most drawn to Adebawore, as that opens him up to playing a higher percentage of snaps and living up to a more lofty valuation and investment. “

Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

Link to scouting report

“There’s a lot to like about Adetomiwa Adebawore’s game against the run. He’s physical and strong at the point of attack to get extension and reset the line of scrimmage against offensive linemen, and he refuses to get blocked by tight ends.

Advertisement

He’s also an impressive athlete, as highlighted by the Feldman numbers above. That helps him defend against stretch runs and gives him a special blend of strength and athleticism that NFL scouts and general managers will covet. However, that doesn’t seem to translate as a pass-rusher.

Adebawore showed some flashes where he was able to use his physical gifts to take advantage of poor technique or bad offensive line play, but he’s still flushing out a go-to move that he can win with. A lot of that is rooted in his poor use of hands as a rusher.

With that being said, teams looking for a hand-in-the-ground defensive end who can play as a 5-technique in even fronts in the middle rounds of the draft will be intrigued by the Northwestern product. He’ll be an immediate plus run defender and has the potential to develop some pass-rushing moves with his athletic profile.”

Greg Cosell, The 33rd Team

Advertisement

Link to scouting report

“Adebawore is a fascinating mix of athletic and physical traits as you project and transition him to the next level. In 2022, he played outside at defensive end and inside at defensive tackle. Despite relatively long arms, he is a bit undersized and lacks the overall length you ideally want in an edge pass rusher. Inside at defensive tackle, Adebawore has enough burst off the ball and suddenness to his movement with active, strong and powerful hands that he could be seen as a 3-technique in even 1-gap fronts.

Adebawore showed a desirable combination of confined space force and strength with powerful hand usage, sudden movement and first-step quickness to project to the NFL as a versatile defensive line piece who can line up in multiple positions depending on the front. His athletic, physical and movement traits stand out on tape, and there is clearly a lot to work with in his body that can be cultivated and developed as he transitions to the NFL. But he must work through his tendency to play too high at times.

My sense is Adebawore would transition best as an interior defensive tackle, especially in sub fronts, where his smaller, condensed frame and off-the-ball lateral quickness, burst and low center of gravity with leverage can work more effectively vs. guards and centers. There was more to him inside as a pass rusher than outside, where he solely relied on speed-to-power and too often was stalled with no counters and secondary moves.”

Advertisement

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Link to scouting report

“Adebawore is an explosive, athletic defensive line prospect who offers possibilities at end or as a pass-rushing tackle. He displayed a lot of progress in his game over the past three seasons and had three spectacular days of practice at the Senior Bowl, where he was unstoppable. Adebawore has growth limitations, but his intensity, athleticism, and scheme versatility are very appealing.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“Defensive line coaches have to be chomping at the bit to see what they can do with Adebawore’s physical tools.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire