Pre-draft scouting: What scouts said about Colts WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts made sure to get their rookie quarterback a viable weapon in the middle of the field when they selected wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The North Carolina product may be undersized at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds—a far cry from the typical archetype the Colts target—but he’s a crafty route runner with reliable hands who plays bigger than his size.

Here’s what the pre-draft scouting reports said about Downs before the Colts made the selection at No. 79 overall:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A two-year starter at North Carolina, Downs was primarily a slot receiver in former offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s version of the Air Raid scheme. One of the most prolific receivers in school history, he set the single-season records for catches and receiving yards in 2021 and leaves Chapel Hill No. 3 in career receptions (202) and No. 5 in receiving yards (2,483). With his athleticism and route-running prowess, Downs looks like a predator playing with his prey, patiently throttling his speed with a clear understanding of how to get open and move the sticks. He is obviously undersized, but he has the catch radius of a bigger player, and his competitive chip comes from always being a little smaller on the football field. Overall, Downs’ lack of size will face more resistance versus physical NFL coverage, but he is a tough cover in the slot one-on-one thanks to his gear changes and shifty route running. He projects as a three-level slot weapon for an NFL offense and adds punt return value.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

“Free-flowing athlete with dynamic footwork and an instinctive feel for how to elude opponents. Downs posted off-the-charts production over the last two seasons as an undersized slot with an oversized will. His confidence jumps off the tape and he has proven himself to be better at catching through contact than you might expect. While his route running is effective and fun to watch, coaches will need him to become more disciplined and efficient in order to maintain the timing of play designs. Downs might not have prototypical size, but he’s well-positioned to keep stacking catches and making plays as a starting NFL slot receiver.”

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

“Josh Downs is one of the best slot receivers in the country and should translate that same level of playmaking ability into the next level. His creativity, quick feet, and dangerous burst are going to make him a problem in the NFL, and while his frame may be a more permanent issue, teams will know how to use him and scheme him in the best positions to make plays in the open field. He will naturally succeed as a route runner when given more free releases, and which give NFL defensive backs headaches adjusting to his cuts and diving at a ghost. The size issue, drops, and inability to move outside will ding Downs for some teams on draft day, but there will inevitably be a teams that falls in love with his ability to get open and make a play.”

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

“To summate, although Downs may be limited to a role predominantly in the slot, he can be a true dynamic catalyst for an offense within that role. He’s one of the top WR prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, with impact starter potential. His profile is worth a late-Round 1 pick, and if he falls to Day 2, he should be a priority player.”

Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report

“Downs will find success in the 1-to-10-yard area as a pro with occasional stints as a downfield threat. Though he does not have one overwhelming trait, Downs’ route-running savvy, quickness and toughness make him a viable starting slot receiver in the NFL.”

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

“When drafting Downs, you are receiving a dynamic space player with plus-route running. Downs projects best as a slot receiver given a two-way go. He has a play style that fits the chain-mover model. I believe Downs would be a fantastic option/choice route option for an offense. His ceiling may be limited due to his size and frame but the floor is enticing.”

Greg Cosell, The 33rd Team

“Overall, Downs does not possess the size you are looking for, but his traits and skill set fit today’s NFL passing game, and he will be a factor primarily inside but also as a movement-motion receiver who can line up throughout the formation.”

Matt Harmon, Reception Perception

“Downs’ nuanced separation, detailed route-running and ability to win contested despite a smaller frame just reminds me so much of Shepard. Maybe that means I’ll always be higher on him than consensus as I’ve been with Shepard. Either way, I see a long productive career ahead of Josh Downs. We’ve watched plenty of small receivers grow into being productive high-volume NFL receivers – think Marquise Brown – and I’d argue Downs shows every trait you want in a player to punch above his weight.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“Downs ticks a lot of the boxes for an old-school slot receiver, but the day of tiny slot-only receivers are in the past for most offenses.”

