Pre-draft scouting: What scouts said about Colts OT Blake Freeland

The Indianapolis Colts began Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft by addressing one of their biggest needs on the roster, selecting offensive tackle Blake Freeland out of BYU.

Taken with the No. 106 overall pick, Freeland was known as a prospect with good size and elite athleticism in the eyes of Relative Atheltic Score (RAS). He has experience working on both sides of the offensive line and should have a role carved out as a swing tackle to begin his career.

Here’s what the draft analysts had to say about Freeland before the Colts made the pick at No. 106 overall:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (draft guide)

“A four-year starter at BYU, Freeland lined up at left tackle in offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s zone-based scheme. A 6-foot-7, 190-pound sophomore quarterback in high school, he moved to the offensive line in college and showed improvements each season (zero sacks allowed and only two penalties in 2022). With his family genes, Freeland has an impressive athletic background for his size and is still figuring out how to unlock his natural gifts. However, he is raw as he struggles to sustain blocks or drop his pad level to strengthen his base, often leaving him on the ground. Overall, Freeland’s inexperience and the lesserdeveloped aspects of his game (leverage points, play strength, etc.) will be exposed by NFL talent, but he has the feet, length and upside to warrant being a midround draft pick. He is a work in progress who should eventually compete for an NFL team’s No. 3 tackle spot and potentially more.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

“A sky-scraping tackle prospect with outstanding length and good fluidity, Freeland should get much stronger with time in an NFL weight room. He is an effort-based run blocker who has to really crank up the work rate and technique to try to overcome his leverage disadvantages due to his height. He plays with decent technique in protection and does a nice job of battling through adversity inside the rep. However, he might lack the bend and range to get out and redirect speedy edge-benders. Freeland is an unfinished product with a modest ceiling as a pro.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

“Freeland can provide several of the “uncoachable” elements of the position, starting with his size and mass occupied as a blocker on the edge. And with sufficient linear athleticism, he figures to project into a zone-based system that encourages him to take the air out of his blocks quickly, latch, and establish hands. Because of his stature, he’ll certainly occupy a roster spot for years to come. But the question will be if a team can develop him further and provide the environment needed to protect him from his limitations and bottle up his plus qualities to serve as a starter.”

Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

“Overall, Freeland is an experienced but largely untested tackle prospect who is a functional zone run-blocker with a large frame and some eye-popping testing numbers, but he has sluggish footwork in pass-protection with middling leverage or power that will make it difficult to carve out more than a backup role in the NFL.”

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

“On my board, Freeland grades out as a borderline top-100 prospect, worth consideration in the mid-to-late Day 2 range. Freeland’s high-end athletic testing at his size could magnify his appeal in the eyes of NFL teams, however. As a result, he could be a surprise top 50 pick. That high on the board, Freeland would present a risk, but he’d also present exciting potential.

Freeland’s height and non-elite flexibility make him more prone to mishaps in pass protection, which is why he may be better suited as a right tackle in the NFL. That way, he can be in the quarterback’s line of sight, making it easier for the QB to recover on poor reps.

Nevertheless, with some development, Freeland can be a solid starter at RT, or an above-average LT starter. He’s a road grader on the ground with the mobility, range, and power to be scheme-diverse, and has flashed promise in pass protection.”

Greg Cosell, The 33rd Team

“Overall, Freeland is a limited offensive tackle prospect, despite off-the-chart athletic testing numbers. He has sluggish footwork, balance in pass protection, and a lack of overall strength and power in his game.”

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (draft guide)

“There are some interesting athletic tools to work with, but it’s hard to see Freeland ever being able to hold up to the power he’ll see on a weekly basis in the NFL.”

